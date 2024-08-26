Key Takeaways Apple's iPhone 16 hardware keynote is expected to take place on September 10, according to a new Bloomberg report.

The event will launch the iPhone 16 series, as well as new Apple Watch and AirPods models.

Apple hasn't sent out any official invitations yet, but will likely do so in the coming days.

Update 26/08/2024 12:34pm ET: Right on cue, Apple has officially confirmed its September hardware event. Referencing 'It's Glowtime' in the keynote invite, the company sent out emails to media and influencers with the phrase: "Please join us for a special Apple Event broadcasting from Apple Park."

Interestingly, the official confirmed date for the event is September 9, which is a day earlier than industry analyst Mark Gurman had predicted. The event will be available via live stream directly from Apple's website at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Apple's long-awaited iPhone 16 hardware keynote is expected to take place on September 10, according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event is slated to be a big one, as we're expecting refreshes to both the Apple Watch and AirPods lineup in addition to the new iPhone models.

This year, we're expecting new iPhones in the form of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The base models are widely expected to adopt the Action Button that was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models.

Related Ultra, Slim, Air, Fold: All the iPhone variants Apple is rumored to be working on Apple still struggles to find the right fourth phone for its lineup and several experimental designs are reportedly in development.

Next-generation A18 processors within the new iPhone models are also a safe bet, as well as the now customary emphasis on year-over-year camera improvements. More details or demos of Apple Intelligence, the company's in-house AI software suite, would also make logical sense to be featured at this event.

Leaked CAD renders indicate that the Pro models -- the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max -- will be bigger this year, in order to accommodate larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The non-Pro models are expected to remain the same size as last year's handsets.

Related Europe is about to get an iOS feature we’ve all been waiting for An easy way to swap your default apps in iOS is on the way, but it's regrettably only for the European market at this time.

We're expecting a refresh in Apple's peripheral lineup

New Apple Watch and AirPods models are likely to arrive alongside the iPhone 16 series

The Apple Watch Series 10 is widely expected to be unveiled at the iPhone 16 event, and we might also receive refreshes to the Watch SE and Watch Ultra models as well. Rumors point towards visual changes in the new vanilla Apple Watch, which might feature a more squared-off appearance to better match the iPhone's design language.

We're also long due for an AirPods refresh, and thankfully, all rumors point to the fourth generation of the company's wireless earbuds launching on September 10. The once AirPods Pro-exclusive active noise cancelation (ANC) might finally be making its way to the base model, and an updated USB-C charging case is also expected.

Apple hasn't yet made any official announcements or sent out invitations for its new hardware event, but we'll likely see them arrive in the coming days. iPhone hardware keynotes and the September time frame are about as sure-fire as leaves changing colors and temperatures cooling in the fall.