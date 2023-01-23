Apple has been tipped to revamp the displays on its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones later this year, with all four devices getting a new, curvier look.

Apple is expected to ship iPhone 15, iPhone 15, Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models in September with the screen sizes mimicking those of the existing iPhone 14-series models. But a new report by Twitter leaker @ShrimpApplePro appears to suggest that while the displays will be the same size as before, there will still be changes afoot.

Rumours of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus getting the Dynamic Island persist, with this leak backing that up. But perhaps the most interesting thing is the news that Apple's next phones will all have a curved bezel around their displays - although those displays will remain flat, it's said. People buying the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max will also benefit from thinner bezels, it's claimed.

The leaker goes on to say that the whole look will be similar to that of the Apple Watch Series 8, at least on the Pro models.

The biggest change that buyers of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will notice is sure to be the Dynamic Island, but fans of Apple's very best iPhones will benefit from an even more modern look - the leaker says that one source who has seen the iPhone 15 Pro Max described it as "very beautiful".

That iPhone 15 Pro Max has previously been tipped for a name change, with iPhone 15 Ultra the name suggested. That's thanks to a new titanium construction and periscope camera system, assuming rumours turn out to be correct of course.