Apple is expected to pay more than other companies when buying the OLED panels for future iPads.

Future iPads could cost more thanks to the increasing price of OLED displays. A new report claims that Apple will pay up to three times as much as any competitor for the OLED panels that will be used in tablets.

Apple doesn't currently use OLED in its iPad lineup, but it's been rumored to have plans to switch away from LCD displays in the future - possibly as soon as 2024.

Now, a report by The Elec suggests that Apple will have to fork out more than other companies to get hold of the displays it will need.

"It is expected that the price of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) for iPads supplied by domestic panel companies to Apple will be 2 to 3 times that of OLED of the same size as before," the report says.

However, it's also reported that Apple will order displays with a higher specification than other companies would require. It's thought that using the same kind of OLED displays that are included in iPhones could be susceptible to warping because of the increased size. The same would likely apply to any future OLED MacBook, too.

"Scaling up flexible polyamide film used in iPhones to larger iPad and MacBook displays is tricky, as that flexibility can create warping, which might be visible in larger displays," The Elec reports. "For that reason, Apple is expected to instead use a hybrid glass-polyamide film display – which combines the flexibility needed for slim bezels with the rigidity required to avoid warping."

If Apple's displays really are going to cost more it's possible that the company could pass that extra cost on to customers, although that remains to be seen. Lots could change between now and 2024 if indeed that is when OLED iPads will ship. It's likely that Apple will choose the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros as the first tablets to make the move to OLED.