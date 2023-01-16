After a failed beta rollout, Apple is ready to have another try at updating its HomeKit architecture.

Apple is getting ready to have a second attempt at updating the architecture that its HomeKit smart home system uses, it's been reported.

Apple started rolling out an option for people to update the Home app's "underlying architecture" with iOS 16.2, but later paused that rollout. It wasn't specified why that pause happened, but it's thought that Apple discovered an issue that made it go back to the drawing board. Some users who had completed the upgrade program reported that their devices were stuck in the "updating" status and refused to work.

Now, it looks like Apple is confident that it has fixed whatever was wrong and ready to try again.

That's according to a new AppleInsider report that points to the latest iOS 16.3 beta and the return of the option to begin the upgrade process.

That process is entirely automated, but once it's complete all devices need to be running at least iOS 16.2 in order to continue using the Home app and any HomeKit smart home accessories configured with it.

Apple hasn't been explicit in saying what the new HomeKit architecture actually offers users, or why it needs to happen. The prompt to run the update simply says that "Home now has a new underlying architecture that will improve the performance of your home."

It's important to remember that the iOS 16.3 beta is still in the hands of developers and those on the public beta program, and it's likely that there will be more beta releases before it's made available to the public at large. With that in mind, we can hopefully expect that Apple will be sure that things are all set before the HomeKit architecture upgrade is rolled out to everyone.

As for iOS 16.3 as as whole, the update isn't set to add any big new features although physical security keys will be supported for those who want to make sure their Apple IDs are as safe as possible.