The Mac Studio might not get an M2-series refresh according to a new report.

Apple's Mac Studio might not get an M2-series refresh this year because Apple will focus on its first non-Intel Mac Pro. That's according to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple's Mac Studio currently ships with either an M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip inside, but those who hoped for an M2 Max and M2 Ultra refresh in 2023 could be left disappointed. Instead, that M2 Ultra chip could be a Mac Pro exclusive.

Gurman was writing in his Power On newsletter with 9to5Mac picking up on a response to a reader's question about whether a new Mac Studio is on the horizon.

Gurman said that he "wouldn’t anticipate the introduction of a Mac Studio in the near future," adding that "the upcoming Mac Pro is very similar in functionality to the Mac Studio." Both the Mac Pro and Mac Studio would likely offer the same M2 Ultra chips, leaving the only point of differentiation likely to be the expandability of the former.

After saying that it "wouldn't make sense" for Apple to ship a new Mac Studio alongside the Mac Pro, Gurman says that "it’s more likely that Apple either never updates the Mac Studio or holds off until the M3 or M4 generation." It's thought that by then Apple might be able to further differentiate the two machines to the point of them making sense in the same product portfolio.

This could all be the result of Apple's claimed decision to ditch plans to use a new M2 Extreme chip for the Mac Pro. It's thought that the chip is now no longer in development, with Apple settling on the M2 Ultra as the Mac Pro's chip of choice. If that hadn't happened, the M2 Extreme could have acted as a differentiator between the two pro-level Macs.

As for the Mac Pro itself, it's expected to get its first Apple silicon refresh in 2023 and use the same chassis as the current model - leaving room for expansion cards and drives for those who need them.