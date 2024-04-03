Key Takeaways The headphones are rumored to drop May 2, 2024, and retail for $200.

The new Beats Solo 4 over-ear headphones promise enhanced sound quality & Spatial Audio provides an immersive experience.

USB-C charging offers newfound convenience, especially following Apple's most recent Lightning to USB-C port conversion.

An anticipated longer battery life and fast recharging should keep the music playing for longer play periods.

Almost eight years after the release of Beats Solo 3, it looks like Apple is finally ready to release the sequel the same year it's rumored to also drop the newest AirPods 4. A full rundown of new specs by 9to5Mac following an FCC filing suggests Beats Solo 4 is finally a reality; and quite a convenient one at that.

Here's what you can expect from Apple's newest over-ear headphones as part of its ever-growing Beats collection.

Impressive audio and better connectivity

Most importantly, Beats Solo 4 looks to significantly boost sound quality. Like Apple's over-ear AirPods Max, the Beats Solo 4 are said to include Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to bring immersive sound from all directions, while the headphones also welcome improved clarity and acoustics with enhanced drivers and custom-built 40mm transducers. Unlike the current AirPods Max, however, the Solo 4 are rumored to include lossless audio, which, along with wired headphones, has made a comeback -- bringing CD-like quality to the streaming era. This could be a game-changing feature for Apple audiophiles.

Apple is also bringing USB-C charging to these headphones, continuing the company's shift away from Lightning cables towards the more ubiquitous and convenient USB cords. Beats Solo 4 will still include a 3.5mm port to preserve audio fidelity.

Upgraded microphones are also promised to improve voice clarity when making phone calls. Additionally, equipped with the latest Bluetooth version, the headphones will presumably provide reliable and efficient connectivity.

New conveniences, price, and availability

When it comes to charging, the Beats Solo 4 battery life is said to be better the Solo 3 by about 25%, offering up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge. In addition, Fast Fuel recharging for about 10 minutes should offer five hours of uninterrupted listening. Solo 4 will reportedly also provide one-touch pairing for Android users, but will still include Apple's Find My for users wanting to track Apple ecosystem devices.

Close

Portability is also promised a remaining top of mind convenience with the foldable design and lightweight construction allowing ease of use throughout the day.

According to the report, Beats Solo 4 will drop on May 2, retailing at $200.