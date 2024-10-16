Key Takeaways Users are unable to download apps on the Apple App Store due to technical issues.

App icons in the store swirl briefly when trying to install, then revert to "Get" without installing.

Apple's status page does not reflect the reported App Store problems.

Update: The App Store issue has since been resolved.

If you're trying to use Apple's App Store and it's not working properly, fear not, you're not alone. Users on iPhone, iPad and Mac are reporting issues with the App Store, such as not being able to download apps or loading previously purchased apps.

When users go to tap "Get" to download an app, the icon swirls for a brief second, then reverts to saying "Get," meaning users are unable to install the app they want. Users appear to still be able to update apps, just not download them.

Apple's status page is still not indicating the App Store is having issues, despite reports from users across social media. Reports started popping up on social media from users at around 11am ET/8am pt.

Apple's Support account on X has not commented on the outage either.

Users are reporting the issue on DownDetector, which has seen a massive spike in outages reported on the App Store in the past hour. For what it's worth, I'm still able to download apps from the App Store (though, I'm in Canada).

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.