Apple MacBook Pro 14in (M2, 2023) $2299 $2499 Save $200 This 14-inch MacBook Pro has an M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU inside. There's 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB SSD and it comes in Space Gray. What more do you need to know? $2299 at Amazon (US)

If you're in the market for a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with upgraded M2 Pro chip and a whopping 1TB SSD, now is the time to warm the credit card up. Amazon has you covered and then some with a $200 discount now available.

Unlike so many of Amazon's deals, this one won't have you jumping through hoops, copying and pasting codes, or clipping on-screen coupons. All you need to do is make sure you have the right laptop selected and then figure out what you'll do with all of that power.

Do note that this deal is at its best when you choose the 1TB M2 Pro version in Space Gray. There are various discounts to be had on other variants, but this is the one that gets you the biggest saving and a whole lot of computer.

All the power

As if the Apple-designed M2 Pro wasn't already pretty speedy, this is the upgraded model. If it was a car it'd have go-faster stripes down its lid. But it isn't, and thankfully, it doesn't.

What it does have is the upgraded M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU for the best specs you're going to find this side of the M2 Max. It also comes with an upgraded 1TB SSD and you'll also get a 96W USB-C power adapter in the box as well. The less core-heavy version only has a 67W charger, so there's that. There's 16GB of RAM on offer as well.

We were big fans of the M2-based 14-inch MacBook Pro when we reviewed it. Stellar battery life, excellent performance, and a stunner of a display were just some of the benefits we saw when testing our machine. That gorgeous design doesn't hurt, either.