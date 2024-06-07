Key Takeaways For iPhones and Apple Watches, Apple no longer covers hairline cracks under its standard warranty.

It's now considered "accidental damage," even without any sign of an impact.

The shift could dramatically increase repair costs for some people.

As of June 2024, Apple is no longer covering "single hairline cracks" under its standard AppleCare warranty for iPhones and Apple Watches, according to sources for 9to5Mac. Until now, the company has been willing to repair or replace a device for free as long as there was no clear point of impact that caused a crack, or any other visible damage. News of the change was reportedly disseminated to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers earlier this week.

The switch means that Apple Stores and third-party repair outlets will be required to process hairline cracks as "accidental damage" incidents. For AppleCare+ subscribers, that translates into a fixed fee -- $29 in the case of glass damage, or $99 otherwise -- but on a regular AppleCare warranty, repair costs could potentially balloon to hundreds of dollars. Some people may choose to live with a crack rather than deal with the expense.

The new policy will likely prove controversial not just for the financial burden, but because hairline cracks can sometimes be caused by defects. Apple devices (and many other electronics) are frequently manufactured with very tight tolerances. If too much pressure is generated along seams it can stress out material, possibly in a way that will take days, weeks, or even months to manifest as a crack.

The good news is that Apple's coverage remains unchanged for Macs and iPads, despite the recent launch of updated iPad Pros and iPad Airs, and the likelihood of upgraded M4 Macs later this year. The company is most likely to tweak policies (of many kinds) ahead of new product releases, in part because it makes for an obvious demarcation in the minds of consumers.

Why is Apple changing its stance on iPhones and Apple Watches?

There hasn't been a statement on the matter. Presumably Apple has encountered a number of costly hairline crack claims, and suspects that at least some of them were caused by owners even without any obvious impact damage. A crack in a chassis or camera module could potentially cost a lot in parts and time, to the point that it might be simpler to hand some customers a replacement unit.

Hypothetically, the company could be anticipating changes to the iPhone 16 and upcoming Apple Watches. Some rumors suggest the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch displays, which might increase repair costs even further. The Apple Watch X, meanwhile, is expected to get a redesign with a slimmer case.