Summary Apple is increasing monthly AppleCare+ prices by 50 cents for all iPhone models.

The price change doesn't affect the upfront two-year AppleCare+ plans for the iPhone.

Two-year AppleCare+ plans can now only be purchased online. Apple is only offering monthly and annual plans at its retail stores and on its devices now.

Typically, streaming platforms like Netflix or YouTube TV are the ones that hike subscription prices for consumers, but Apple is now doing it with AppleCare+ .

The cost of AppleCare+ is going up this week in the US by 0.50 cents per month for all iPhone models (via MacRumors). This price hike only affects the monthly subscription plans to AppleCare+, not the upfront two-year plans.

For example, the standard AppleCare+ plan for the iPhone 16 Pro now costs $10.50 per month, up 0.50 cents from the previous $10 a month cost. While it is a slight increase, it does add up over time, especially if you keep it for over a year. This price change does not affect AppleCare+ plans for the iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.

Related Say hello to Apple Invites - Apple’s latest app for seamless event planning Apple Invites is now available for download in the App Store and allows users to easily manage any special occasion.

Apple is changing the plans available in-store

You can no longer get an upfront two-year AppleCare+ plan at the Apple Store

In addition to the price hike, Apple is removing the upfront payment option for AppleCare+ in stores and on the device itself. This means you won't be able to get a two-year AppleCare+ plan at the Apple Store or on your iPhone afterward anymore, just a monthly or annual subscription plan. AppleCare+ acts as an extended warranty for Apple devices, covering repairs for accidental damage and priority access to customer service experts. Apple also has a pricer tier of AppleCare+ available that comes with added theft and loss protection.

Two-year AppleCare+ plans are still available, but you can only get them online now. Two-year plans are a good option if you want to save money and protect your device for an extended period. The standard two-year plan on the iPhone 16 Pro costs $199, whereas a $10.50 monthly plan for 24 months costs $252, so you save $53.

Hopefully, Apple doesn't plan to change the availability of its two-year plans online anytime soon. I usually choose that option for the cost savings, and it would be a shame if it were no longer available. With this move, Apple will likely get a lot more people to sign up for its monthly and annual AppleCare+ subscriptions. That way, customers who plan on using their devices for more than two years don't have a lapse in coverage, and Apple keeps making money from their monthly subscription.