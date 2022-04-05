Apple's annual developer conference typically takes place in early June and traditionally offers a rundown of the new features that will come to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and all the company's other known platforms and initiatives later in the year.

For 2023, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be in its 34th year and Apple has said it will be it's "biggest and most exciting yet", with developers, students and some members of the press able to experience the in-person event at Apple Park, while others will be able to follow along online.

Here are all the details about how to watch WWDC 2023 and what is expected to be announced during the multi-day event.

What is WWDC?

Every year, usually in the late spring, Apple holds a developer conference to announce upcoming major software updates to all its platforms. Sometimes it also previews new hardware. All the consumer-facing announcements are made during a Day One keynote that is live-streamed online, although Apple tends to hold other presentations for developers and students to watch. The idea behind the entire conference is to get developers up to speed on Apple's latest developments so that they can adequately prepare and update their apps.

WWDC also signals to partners what Apple has coming down the pike.

When is WWDC 2023?

Apple has announced WWDC 2023 will start on Monday 5 June 2022. It will end on Friday 9 June 2023.

Main keynote

The main keynote for WWDC 2023 will take place on Day One (5 June 2022) at 10am PDT.

Other presentations and sessions

Apple has yet to share full details of the WWDC 23 schedule, though there is a WWDC 23 page and it will likely be updated in the next couple of months as the event gets closer. For 2022, there were session videos on new features coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, macOS 13, and watchOS 9 so we would expect similar for the respective software updates that should include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 this year.

How to watch WWDC 2023

Apple will likely live-stream its main keynote on YouTube. We will embed the video above for you to watch when it becomes available closer to the time. You will also likely be able to watch it on Apple's Events page and the WWDC 2023 page.

What is expected to happen at WWDC 2023?

Nothing is of course confirmed as yet, but there have been a number of rumours surrounding what we might be able to expect at WWDC 23.

Apple Reality Pro

Apple is heavily rumoured to be working on a mixed reality headset, which has been called Reality Pro in rumours. It's been claimed the headset could feature dual 4K displays and cameras that allow for advanced tracking and controller-free input. It's also said to run on a new software OS called xrOS and cost around $3000.

We've been covering the rumours about the Apple mixed reality headset for the last eight years in our Apple Reality Pro feature so if you want a full rundown of what might appear, that's where you'll want to head.

iOS 17

We expect to see announcements surrounding the next iPhone software update during WWDC 23 and what features that will bring. The software update is expected to be iOS 17 and rumours so far suggest it won't be a major overhaul, but there could be some "nice to have features" introduced.

Some changes to the Control Centre have also been rumoured. We're keeping track of all the iOS 17 rumours in our separate feature.

iPadOS 17

There haven't been as many rumours surrounding iPadOS 17 as there have been for iOS 17, though we still expect all the new software features coming to iPad for later in 2023 to be announced during WWDC. It's likely that a redesigned Control Centre will also carry over to iPadOS 17 if iOS 17 introduces it, and there is talk of the Lock Screen from iOS 16 coming too. Third party app stores have also been rumoured for iOS 17 so it's expected that iPadOS 17 will adopt this too.

watchOS 10

The next major software build coming to Apple Watch is expected to be watchOS 10 and while we didn't see huge changes with watchOS 9 - aside from sleep stages within sleep tracking and some other small changes - it's thought watchOS 10 will be a more "extensive upgrade". There are expected to be "notable changes to the user interface", though for now, there are no details on what these changes might entail.

macOS 14

The upcoming software update for Macs is expected to be called macOS 14 but unlike the iOS, iPadOS and watchOS software updates, it will likely have an extra bit to its name. The previous software was called macOS Ventura, following on from previous names of California locations, so it's likely this year's software will follow a similar naming convention. In terms of features, there haven't been a huge number of rumours surrounding what we can expect from macOS 14 as yet, but we expect more to be said over the coming weeks.

tvOS 14

Along with details of the features coming to iPhone, iPad, Watch and Mac later this year, it's also expected that any new features coming to Apple TV will be announced during WWDC 23 too. So far, not much has been said about tvOS 14 in leaks and it's possible we won't hear huge amounts before the conference in June, but we will keep you posted if we do.

Is anything else expected at WWDC?

It's already looking like it could be a busy WWDC this year, especially if the mixed reality headset finally makes an appearance alongside the software updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac and Apple TV. It's possible additional announcements could be made around other areas too though, like CarPlay.

For now, nothing is official apart from the WWDC dates but we will be following the conference closely as it happens to bring you all the important news so watch this space.