Summary Apple has officially set the date for this year's WWDC25 conference.

The event is slated to take place from June 9 through 13.

The company is expected to unveil its next set of operating system updates, including a much-rumored iOS visual refresh.

Apple has officially confirmed that this year's Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 (WWDC25) will take place June 9 through 13. According to the company, the event will be available to stream entirely online, closely echoing last year's conference setup.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”

Additionally, developers and students will be given the opportunity to attend a WWDC25 'special event' in person at Apple Park on June 9. Application details are available on Apple's WWDC25 website, with the company stipulating that space is limited.

Apple hosts WWDC on an annual basis, in which it highlights the new software improvements that it's been working on over the course of several months leading up to the event. As ever, Apple is expected to unveil updates to its consumer-facing iOS , iPadOS , macOS , tvOS , watchOS , and visionOS operating systems. The announcement of new developer-facing tools and frameworks is a safe bet, as well.

Apple's WWDC 2025 conference is bound to feature tons of software surprises

The company is rumored to be working on a major visionOS-inspired iOS redesign

Rumors indicate that Apple is hard at work on a major software visual refresh, which is expected to principally affect the look and feel of the iPhone's iOS operating system. While nothing is yet confirmed, many believe that Apple is working to graft its existing visionOS design language onto iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and possibly even macOS 16.

This initiative would serve to unify the look and feel of the company's various product lines, with visually consistent user interface elements. Circular icons, added use of depth and blur effects, and more are all on the table.