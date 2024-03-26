Key Takeaways Apple's WWDC 2024 event will give a sneak peek into its plans for the year ahead, including potential generative AI developments.

Expect exciting software updates such as iOS 18 and macOS 15, with new features like more customizations for home screens.

While software takes the spotlight, rumors suggest new hardware like AirPods may make an appearance.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is the kind of event that you mark in your calendars with a big, bold circle, and this year's show now has a date. It'll run from June 10 to June 14 at Apple Park in Cupertino.

WWDC 2024 will be a peek into Apple's playbook for the year ahead. It's more than just updates; it's about getting a glimpse of where Apple is headed. It's shaping up to be a fun event, especially with all the recent reports about Apple's interest in generative AI.

All about AI?

Apple has confirmed it's working on AI features

Apple's been a bit quiet on the AI front, and now everyone's wondering what it's got up its sleeve. There's chatter about big investments in AI, possible partnerships with the likes of Google or OpenAI, and even some whispers about new AI features that could stay entirely on your device. It's clear Apple's ready to play in the AI sandbox; we just don't know what it's planning to build yet.

CEO Tim Cook has already confirmed that Apple is spending “a tremendous amount of time and effort” on artificial intelligence features, with plans to release them to users sometime “later this year.”

iOS 18 and more upgrades incoming

WWDC wouldn't be WWDC without a slew of software updates to Apple's various platforms.

Expect to hear what's new in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and all the other OSes we've come to know. There's talk about more customizations for your iPhone's home screen, new tricks in Freeform, and some fresh accessibility features that sound pretty handy.

A possible side of hardware

AirPods, AirPods, AirPods

Even though software is always the star of the show at WWDC, Apple occasionally likes to surprise us with a bit of hardware news. Rumor has it we might see some new AirPods and maybe an updated AirPods Max. And who knows? There might be another piece of tech we didn't see coming. Last year's WWDC was a doozy with the Vision Pro reveal. It set the bar high, so it's going to be interesting to see how 2024 compares.