Summary A foldable iPad could be coming in 2028, says Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple is still working on a folding iPhone, and it could arrive in 2026.

A redesigned Magic Mouse is reportedly in the works, too, with a relocated charging port.

For quite some time, leaks and rumors have swirled about Apple's foldable iPhone plans. Now, a new report suggests the tech giant could release not only a foldable iPhone but also a foldable iPad.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple hopes to release a foldable iPad in 2028 with no visible crease line that's equivalent to "two iPad Pros side-by-side." Rumors indicate the device features an approximately 18.8-inch display.

I'm excited by the possibility of a foldable iPad. The first thing that popped into my mind when I visualized it was the prospect of having an iPad that's the size of a magazine and folds closed like one. The device will likely run iPadOS, too. Gurman reports that iPadOS "should be advanced enough to run MacOS apps" by 2028.

A foldable iPhone is still on the table

Apple is also reportedly fixing the Magic Mouse

A foldable iPhone is still coming and could arrive before a foldable iPad. Gurman reports that the foldable iPhone is in development and doesn't expect it to arrive until 2026 at the earliest, which aligns with previous rumors about the device.

Additionally, there is potentially a new Magic Mouse coming that "better fits the modern era." It will also address the biggest complaint about the device -- the charging port being on the bottom of it. Apple recently released a new revision of the Magic Mouse that includes USB-C. An OLED MacBook Pro is expected to be released in 2026, too.

Apple's road map for the next few years is exciting. Its foldable iPhone and iPad could reinvigorate the foldable device market, which is struggling to attract consumers. A foldable iPad seems extremely promising, but the only thing that makes me wary is the potential cost of such a device. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,300, and if the rumored foldable iPad is supposed to be like two of those side-by-side, it could end up being priced pretty high.