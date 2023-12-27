Key Takeaways Apple has received temporary relief from the Apple Watch US import and sales ban.

As a result, Apple can resume selling the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.

The US Court of Appeals is considering a longer pause on the ban but won't make a decision for at least a few more weeks.

Apple has won temporary relief from the Apple Watch import and sales ban that went into effect in the US on Dec. 26.

As reported by Reuters, a federal appeals court on Wednesday granted the company’s request for an emergency pause of the ban. In a filing Apple made the day before, it asked for a halt at least until US Customs and Border Protection had the chance to review whether changes the company plans to make to the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are enough for the devices to no longer infringe on patents held by medical device maker Masimo. That decision is expected on Jan. 12, 2024.

As a result of today's ruiling, Apple can, for the moment, resume selling both wearables - though, as of the writing of this article, the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are still listed as “currently unavailable” on the company’s website.

Apple did not immediately respond to Pocket-lint’s comment request.

How did Apple get here?

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) barred Apple from importing and selling the Watch Series 9 and Watch 2 Ultra following a complaint Masimo filed with the federal agency in 2021 that accused the tech giant of infringing patents related to its pulse oximetry technology. At the start of 2023, a judge found Apple had infringed on two of Masimo’s patents, a decision the ITC upheld this past October. Following a presidential review that ended on Dec. 25 and saw the Biden administration not intervene to veto the ITC’s decision, Apple was barred from importing Watch Series 6, 7, 8 and 9, as well as Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 devices into the US and from selling them on the domestic market. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy can continue to sell the Watch Series 9 and Watch 2 Ultra as long as they have stock of the wearables.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is considering a longer pause of the import and sales ban, but likely won’t make a decision on that matter until at least a few more weeks from now.