Following weeks of speculation, Apple today confirmed it will host a special event on May 7. The invite the company sent to Pocket-lint and other members of the media features an accompanying graphic that shows an Apple Pencil, suggesting the tech giant plans to unveil new iPad models. The event, dubbed "Let Loose," is scheduled to start at 7am PT/10am PT, with Apple slated to stream the announcement on its website.

What can we expect?

Based on recent reporting from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and other sources, next month's event could see a near complete refresh of Apple's iPad lineup. Most notably, the company is expected to announce two new iPad Pro models that feature its in-house M3 system-on-a-chip and new OLED displays. Additionally, the latest iPad Pros will reportedly feature thinner enclosures and display bezels, as well as landscape-oriented front-facing cameras. The latter would make the new iPad Pros better suited for video calling.

Separately, Apple may also announce two new iPad Air models. Pre-release rumors suggest those could come with the company’s M2 chipset and landscape-oriented selfie cameras. One of the models might feature a 12.9-inch display.