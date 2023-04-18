Apple typically releases major software updates for all its devices on a yearly basis, which deliver new features to its iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac ranges.

For 2023, the next software update expected to arrive for the Apple Watch is watchOS 10, while for iPhone, it's iOS 17 and for iPad, it's iPadOS 17.

This is everything we have heard so far about watchOS 10, including when it is expected to be released, what the rumours have said it will bring and what we want to see. We've also speculated as to what Apple Watch models are likely to be compatible with the new software.

5 June: Expected announcement

July: Public betas of watchOS 10 could arrive

Mid-September: Possible final release for watchOS 10

Apple usually uses its Worldwide Developer Conference - otherwise known as WWDC - to reveal the upcoming software builds for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. For the last couple of years, the company has then released public and developer betas of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS around July, shortly after WWDC takes place. The final builds of the software are then released to the public later in the fall.

For 2023, Apple has announced WWDC will take place between 5 June and 9 June, with the Day One keynote - where the software builds and their upcoming features are traditionally revealed - taking place on 5 June.

It's therefore expected that watchOS 10 will be unveiled on 5 June, followed by a public beta release sometime in July. We'd then expect to see the final public release of watchOS 10 sometime in September 2023, around the time of the Apple Watch Series 9 launch. Exact dates won't be known or made official for a few months though.

watchOS 10 features

Interface change

Last year's watchOS 9 brought a couple of new features with it for Apple Watch models, like more advanced sleep tracking with sleep stages, but there weren't as many major features as iOS 16 brought for iPhone.

It looks like it could be watchOS 10 that will be the most exciting software update for 2023 though with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman - who has an excellent track record with Apple predictions - suggesting it is expected to be a "fairly extensive upgrade".

While Gurman doesn't detail what features are coming, he has said big changes to the user interface are rumoured. The Apple Watch interface has remained largely unchanged since the Apple Watch first arrived in 2015 so a change to the UI will certainly be interesting.

There are a couple of things we'd love to see, such as some form of recovery analysis, like Garmin offers with its Body Battery feature and Fitbit has with its Daily Readiness Score. Apple Watch has advanced sleep tracking now, but despite knowing a lot about you, as well as how active you've been and how well you've slept, it doesn't currently correlate this information to tell you if you need a rest day or some recovery time.

We'd also love the ability to add steps as a complication on Watch faces. It sounds minor, but if you want to hit 10,000 every day, tapping on the rings to then scroll down to find your step count for the day is a little long-winded for such a basic metric.

Which Apple Watch models will be compatible with watchOS 10?

Currently there haven't been many rumours surrounding which Apple Watch models will be compatible with watchOS 10, though we know for sure that the original Apple Watch, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 won't be as they aren't compatible with watchOS 9.

It's possible Apple will drop support for the Series 4, which was released in 2018, given it dropped support for the Watch Series 3 with watchOS 9, but it's also possible this model could hold on for one more year. This will depend on how big the watchOS 10 update is and whether the Series 4's hardware is capable of delivering a solid experience still.

For now, we expect the following models to be compatible with watchOS 10:

Watch Series 5

Watch SE (2020)

Watch Series 6

Watch Series 7

Watch SE (2022)

Watch Series 8

Watch Ultra

watchOS 10 rumours: What's happened so far?

This is everything we have heard about watchOS 10.

Mark Gurman reported in his weekly Power On newsletter that watchOS 10 "will bring bigger enhancements [compared to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17] including an updated interface."

He also said he believes it will be "the biggest update to the Apple Watch’s software since the first version was introduced in 2015."

29 March 2023: Apple announces WWDC 2023 - unveiling AR/VR headset, iOS 17, more?

Apple announced WWDC 23 will take place between 5 June and 9 June 2023. It is expected that watchOS 10 will be revealed.