Apple's upcoming Apple Watch software update could be a big one according to a new report. In fact, the watchOS 10 release is expected to be so big that it'll be the most significant change to the Apple Watch operating system since the device launched in 2015.

With Apple expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 9 and possibly the successor to the Apple Watch Ultra in the autumn of 2023, it's watchOS 10 that will power them. The update is also set to be made available to older Apple wearables as well, bringing a number of as-yet unconfirmed changes to them all.

Apple's WWDC23 event could be a big one for Apple Watch

Apple is roundly expected to announce watchOS 10 (or will it be watchOS X?) during the WWDC23 event on 5 June, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that it is going to be a big upgrade over watchOS 9.

Writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman said that watchOS 10 "will bring bigger enhancements [compared to iOS 17 and iPadOS 17] including an updated interface." He also believes that this will be "the biggest update to the Apple Watch’s software since the first version was introduced in 2015."

Gurman has so far not gone into specifics about what that will mean, but with the 2023 Apple Watch refreshes not expected to be big in terms of hardware improvements and tweaks, all eyes are on the software. It's for that reason that Gurman believes watchOS 10 will be a big update for Apple and Apple Watch wearers around the world.

WWDC23 is already shaping up to be a big one for Apple, not least because it's when we expect it to announce the Reality Pro AR/VR headset we've heard so much about. Couple that with the possible announcement of the first 15-inch MacBook Air and this could be the biggest WWDC in years. The event is set to be streamed online, while select developers have also been invited to Apple Park for the event.