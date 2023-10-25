Apple / Pocket-Lint Apple Watch Ultra $630 $800 Save $170 The first-generation Apple Watch Ultra is still a potent and stylish timepiece, boasting a larger display, more durable casing and additional input mechanisms. Best Buy has it on sale for $170 off list price. $630 at Best Buy

The original Apple Watch was a minimalist and elegant design, bringing the smartwatch industry in line with that sleek and futuristic Cupertino style. But sometimes you want something a little more, and the introduction of the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022 let them push into the outdoors. With a larger 19mm titanium casing, bigger Digital Crown and a new contextual button that does all sorts of things, this is a watch that does it all.

Why you should buy an Apple Watch Ultra right now

Raving about the Apple Watch Ultra in our full review when it first came out, we concluded that it "stands out from the rest of the [Apple Watch] portfolio, deliver[ing] great performance and offers a great design, this is it." Even though the face and casing are larger, it still fits comfortably and is remarkably lightweight.

The titanium case is scratch-resistant and durable, making the Ultra the ideal Apple smartwatch for outdoor activities, and the introduction of new features like a 86dB emergency siren and water resistance up to 100 meters mean you can take it anywhere.

Inside all of this rugged outdoor stuff is the same potent processor and mature mobile OS you expect from Apple hardware.

The S8 chip is a 64-bit dual-core processor that ably manages the input from the watch's myriad biometric sensors, which monitor blood oxygen, heart rate, altitude and more. The Crash Detection feature uses those sensors to automatically contact emergency services if it registers a sudden impact over a certain speed. Battery life is phenomenal, with up to 60 hours in low power mode and 18 hours while using the LTE network for data. Not having to charge every day is a huge upgrade over the base Apple Watch and worth the purchase price alone.

Although there's a newer Apple Watch Ultra on the market - the Apple Watch Ultra 2- the first-generation model is still absolutely worth your money, especially at $170 off. Plus, we think the second-iteration is more of an "evolution" rather than a "revolutionary" step towards groundbreaking tech wearables. Make the time to check out this deal on the first-gen sports-focused before it's gone.