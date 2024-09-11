Best overall pick Apple Watch Ultra 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most premium smartwatch, and the best "Ultra" option out there, with a larger, brighter screen, longer battery life, and a new black titanium finish. Pros Brigth screen imrpoves visibility Gesture controls are handy Running Siri locally is mroe efficient Cons Battery life is unchanged fromprevious model Other watches are better at navigation $799 at Amazon $799 at Best Buy $799 at Apple

A solid rugged alternative Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a more rugged take on the company's smartwatch, with a bulky titanium body, and a more limited shortcut button. Pros Bright and responsive screen Accurate heart rate data More health feature than the competition Cons Too bulky Battery life could be longer $650 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy $650 at Samsung



The average smartwatch does the job for most people. Whether you're rocking an Apple Watch Series 9, eyeing a Series 10, satisfied with a Pixel Watch 3, or in it for the long haul with the Galaxy Watch 7, you're going to get a consistent health tracking and battery life experience from all of these devices. An "Ultra" smartwatch is for the smaller sliver of athletes and smartwatch fans who need more.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was announced in 2023 with a brighter screen, faster S9 SiP (system in a package), and the same specialized outdoor activity tracking like the Depth app used for diving. Apple is confident enough in the capabilities of the Ultra 2 that rather than update the device alongside the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 10, it instead released a new black titanium finish and called it a day. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, in contrast, is a newer addition to Samsung's lineup, a successor to the "Pro" model it had released in the past, with a similar focus on offering a larger screen and easy access to fitness features, like Apple's watch.

Because the watches run on different operating systems, it's hard to make an apple to apples comparison between the two, but if you're considering exploring a new smartwatch ecosystem, looking at things like the design, software, and health features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra does put one wearable on top.

Price, availability, and specs

You'll pay a premium for a bigger screen

Both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra are available to purchase now from all the usual suspects, including Amazon, Best Buy, and directly from their respective manufacturers. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 launched on Sept. 22nd, 2023 for a starting price of $799, though you can boost it up to thousands of dollars with the right selection of watch band. The original Ultra 2 was only available in a natural titanium finish, with a new black titanium option available If you're looking to purchase a black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, however, it's only available to pre-order until it officially launches on Sept. 20th.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra launched on July 19th, 2024 for $649.99, with multiple different Ultra-focused band options. Samsung sells the premium smartwatch in titanium gray, white, and silver finishes, and much like Apple, only offers a cellular version of Galaxy Watch Ultra, skipping a cheaper Bluetooth-only model entirely.

In terms of basic specs, the watches have some key similarities, including having case sizes over 45mm (in the case of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 its 49mm, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is 47mm), and weighing more than 50 grams (the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is 61.3g, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is 60.5g). These are big, thick watches, with larger batteries, faster chips, and screens that give you more room for watch faces and health metrics. They're not discreet, and for most people they'll likely be overkill. Here's how the rest of the specs compare.



Apple Watch Ultra 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Brand Apple Samsung Heart Rate Monitor Electrical and optical Yes Color Screen 3000nits Yes Battery Life Up to 72 hours Up to 100 hours Operating System WatchOS Wear OS 5 Lens Material Sapphire Sapphire crystal Case Material Titanium Titanium Case size 49mm 47mm Display 1,185 sq mm, 410x502 pixel resolution, 3000 nits 49mm 480 x 480 Super AMOLED Connectivity GPS & Cellular Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE Software watchOS 10 Wear OS 5 Health sensors Body temperature, Blood oxygen, Optical heart rate, Electrical heart rate, 86dB siren, Depth Gauge Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass, gyro sensor, temperature sensor Dimensions 49 x 44 x 14.4mm 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm Weight 61.3g 60.5 g Mobile payments Apple Pay Yes Color options Natural Titanium Titanium gray, titanium silver, titanium white,

Boxy design and rugged build quality

Apple and Samsung are offering more room for your apps

In terms of the design, the nicest thing you can say about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is that it's opinionated. Apple created a premium smartwatch that takes up more space, has an easily recognizable silhouette, and adopts more elements of classic watch design like a crown guard.

Making a bigger watch body means that the display of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more expansive than what you can get on most smartwatches at around 1.9-inches, which translates to more information or text onscreen at once, and watch faces that have more complications. When you add in the other extras the Ultra 2 has built-in, like a depth gauge, water temperature sensor, improved GPS, and screen brightness that can reach 3,000 nits, it's easy to see why some people are able to get over its more polarizing design. It's a bit awkward-looking, as we found in our review, but it's capable of more in exchange.