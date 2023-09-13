When Apple revealed the original Watch Ultra it was one of the stars of the show. It took the classic design of the Apple Watch and super-charged it, delivering an enticing alternative - and one that's proven popular.

The second generation model takes that success and refines it. This isn't about a complete redesign or a reinvention of the top-of-the-range Apple Watch, this is about taking a great device and making it that little bit better. Here are my first impressions of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Watch Ultra 2 $799 at Apple

Design and display

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sticks with the same design as the original Ultra - which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given the standard Apple Watch has barely changed since its initial launch in 2015. It's much bulkier and more rugged than the standard Apple Watch, with a larger and more substantial casing and only comes in one size option at 49mm. All that could be said for the Apple Watch Ultra and the same can be said for its successor.

All the design features of the standard Apple Watch are present on the Watch Ultra 2, including the Digital Crown and side button, but they are much more pronounced. There's also an additional Action Button on the left edge that can be programmed to perform various shortcuts, like starting a workout. None of this is new to those that already have the Watch Ultra; the flat display isn't either, or the titanium build.

The Watch Ultra 2 is identical to the Watch Ultra in terms of appearance, though there are some small changes worth making a note of. Firstly, there are some new straps for the Watch Ultra 2 that are all carbon neutral. It's not just the straps though, the watch itself is also carbon neutral so this device certainly plays its part for the right reasons.

There were rumours we would see a new colour but this turned out not to be the case. The Watch Ultra 2 continues to come in one colour only, which is called Natural Titanium and is a grey finish. It looks good, as the original model did, though I would have loved to have seen a darker option, or even a different colour titanium like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Not everyone likes the same look after all. While I'm on the subject of my Ultra wish list, I wouldn't mind a smaller size either.

While the design remains the same, the display on the Watch Ultra 2 sees a few differences compared to its processor. It's the same size but the brightness has increased from an already pretty bright 2000nits to 3000nits. It's a stunning display overall and although that extra brightness may not matter too much in everyday use, it will help in very bright conditions - such as at the top of a mountain. I'll need to test the display of the Watch Ultra 2 more when I come to review it in full but from what I could see in my brief time with it, the colours really pop, delivering plenty of vibrancy and punch.

Hardware

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sees a processor upgrade to the S9 chip. It's claimed this is 30 per cent faster than the Watch Ultra, so I'm expecting there to be a number of performance gains from that. One of those is Siri requests can be processed on-device so they no longer have to travel to your iPhone and back to your Watch, meaning they should be quicker on the Watch Ultra 2 than the Watch Ultra. A feature called Double Tap is also made possible by the new chip. This gesture allows you to perform certain functions like answering calls, ending calls or swiping through Smart Stack widgets by double tapping your thumb and index finger together. I didn't test this on the Watch Ultra 2 specifically but I did try it out on the Watch Series 9 and it's very natural and responsive, much like it is when using the Vision Pro.

When it comes to battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra remains at the same at 36 hours in standard mode or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, so there haven't been any changes there. The Watch Ultra 2 does have an expanded altitude range though - which consequently is up to 9000-metres so you could climb Mount Everest - and the dive app has also had some adjustments made, like saving a log for each session.

Elsewhere, a lot of the same hardware is in the Watch Ultra 2 as the original Watch Ultra. That means you'll see a range of sensors, from optical and electrical heart rate sensors to a blood oxygen sensor and body temperature sensor. You'll also find an accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter and compass - all of which you'll also find on the Watch Ultra and the standard Apple Watch Series 9 too.

The Watch Ultra models have precision dual-frequency GPS too, as well as L5 GPS for more precise metrics and there are a few other elements too, like a depth gauge and built-in siren. The Watch Ultra came equipped with more sensors than many would know what to do with, and the Watch Ultra 2 carries this prodigy through into the second generation. Unsurprisingly, I couldn't test a lot of these features during my brief hands-on time with the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The steps up from the Steve Jobs Theater are high but they aren't Everest high so how the Watch Ultra performs will need to wait until I get it in for full review, but so far, so good.

Features

The Watch Ultra 2 offers water resistance up to 100 metres, along with an IPX6 rating, a MIL-STD-810H rating, and EN13319 rating so it's not short of certifications. It arrives on watchOS 10 and therefore will offer all the features that come with the new software.

It's worth keeping in mind that the Watch Ultra will also run watchOS 10 so the software and its features - like the Snoopy Watch Face, Cycling app and the ability to add widgets - aren't exclusive to the Watch Ultra 2. It is likely the performance upgrades will help offer a smoother and more fluid performance overall though, and the new Double Tap feature that you'll also find on the Watch Series 9 is exclusive to the Watch Ultra 2 and the Watch Series 9 as it requires the new S9 chip.

First impressions

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 makes small upgrades to an already fantastic smartwatch. It might have been pitched at those who love to be outdoors and those who enjoy adventure, but the Apple Watch Ultra models appeal to so many more people than that. I'd love to have seen a secondary colour option for the Watch Ultra 2, and a secondary size would have been lovely too, but overall, there are some solid upgrades in this model. The display is significantly brighter, there's a new gesture feature to change how you interact with your Watch Ultra 2 and the chip upgrade seems like it might make a difference this year.

The upgrades may not be surface level but what's under the hood matters too.