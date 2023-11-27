Apple Watch Ultra 2 $739 $799 Save $60 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers a more rugged build than the Series 9, along with some extra features like a programmable action button, built-in siren and better water resistance. It's a great smartwatch, and with $60 off, this is a great deal, too, for a barely two-month-old device. $739 at Amazon $739 at Best Buy

The deals across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period have been excellent this year, especially on Apple products. Some of the lowest prices we have ever seen on the latest products from the Cupertino company have been available for the last couple of days. Still, with Cyber Monday now here and the deals expected to end in a matter of hours, it's your last chance to grab some of these discounts. The latest flagship Apple Watch model is one of the deals expected to end once Cyber Monday is over, and with a current discount of $60, it's one you don't want to miss.

Why buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Apple's Watch Ultra 2 is the Apple Watch model with all the bells and whistles. It offers everything the superb Apple Watch Series 9 does, along with a couple of extras, and it does so in a design that's a little more exciting than the standard Series model.

Apple first introduced the Ultra variant of the Apple Watch in 2022, bringing a rugged design with a 49mm casing that is more accentuated than the Apple Watch Series and the Apple Watch SE models. The Watch Ultra 2 features the same design as its predecessor, which includes the excellent programmable orange action button on the left edge. Still, it has some improvements, too, and some are superb.

The 3000 nits display is quite simply glorious for starters. It's 1000 nits brighter than its predecessor, but it is also brighter than the Series 9 too. Compared to the Series 9, you also get better water resistance on the Watch Ultra 2, with support for up to 100 metres rather than 50 metres, precision dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5) rather than just L1 and a built-in siren. It's a great smartwatch for adventures, but I've seen plenty of people who don't necessarily climb Everest in their spare time also enjoy the Watch Ultra 2 for its slightly different look and appeal, as well as its longer battery life.

The features on board are plentiful, too, from the basics, like delivering smartphone notifications, to great fitness and accurate heart rate tracking. You also get on-device Siri with the Watch Ultra 2 as it runs the new S9 SiP, which is more powerful than the S8 SiP that you'll find in the Watch Ultra. Elsewhere, there's the Double Tap feature that is particularly handy if you only have one hand free - when you're holding a coffee or walking the dog, for example - while Apple Pay is on board for super simple payments without having to get your iPhone out. The Watch Ultra 2 also offers Precision Finding for your iPhone, which, although it isn't the most advanced feature in its list of accolades, is one of my favorites.

With $60 off, the Watch Ultra 2 is currently the cheapest we have seen, so if you're in the market for the Apple Watch that offers it all - or you know someone who is - then snap it up quickly before it goes back up to full price.