Last fall, I upgraded to the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10. Having already acclimated to having an Apple Watch as an essential part of my daily wear, the only thing I had to adjust to was the larger display. With that came more caution with how to protect the screen. With a 46mm display, my Apple Watch Series 10 became a coveted item for my wrist. This was especially true while at the gym or outdoors. Supcase's Apple Watch UB Ore case gave me extra security and peace of mind.

The Apple Watch UB Ore is a two-in-one case and wristband, compatible with the Apple Watch Series 10. It has all the trappings of what you'd want from a case designed to protect your smartwatch. Between sporting bumpers and a raised bezel, the Apple Watch UB Ore can protect your wearable from accidental bumps and scrapes if you're walking on a trail, wearing the device at the gym, or generally worried about the condition of your Apple Watch Series 10, then Supcase's novel case might be worth considering.

Matching the protective approach, this accessory also has a very rugged design. It may not be for everyday wear, depending on your lifestyle. However, Supcase makes it very easy and affordable to purchase the Apple Watch UB Ore and use it when needed.

Supcase Apple Watch UB Supcase's Apple Watch UB Ore is a two-in-one case and wristband for Apple Watch Series 10. It offers raised bezels to protect the display, a double tongue buckle for security, and shock-adsorbent TPU. Colors Black, Gold, Dark Green $26 at Supcase

Price, availability, and specs

For the available price, the Apple Watch UB Ore case is one to consider