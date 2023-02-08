A new report claims that a so-called Apple Watch Series X with a larger display will launch in 2024. The same report also has Apple increasing the size of the display on the 2024 Apple Watch SE as well.

Apple has traditionally increased the number at the end of its Apple Watch model names with each annual release, but it's now been suggested that the tenth-generation model could follow the iPhone X naming convention in 2024. If so, is it also possible we will see a radical new redesign as we did with the iPhone's move to Face ID and the removal of the Home button?

That's according to a report by Omdia analyst David Hsieh who says that not only will Apple change the name, but also the screen size of the device. Hsieh suggests that Apple will give the Apple Watch Series X a 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display across the two case sizes.

In a research note reported on by MacRumors, the analyst claims that the third generation of Apple Watch SE will grow as well, making it more closely resemble the current Apple Watch Series 8. That could also mean that the wearable will come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes, rather than the 40mm and 44mm sizes offered today.

As for the near future, Hsieh suggests that the Apple Watch Series 9 will come with the same sized display as the Apple Watch Series 8, while he also believes the next Apple Watch Ultra will increase its screen size from 1.99 inches to 2.13 inches.

That isn't the first time we've heard that rumour, however. Analysts Ross Young and Jeff Pu have already suggested that a similar size increase is in the works for Apple's rugged wearable. The Apple Watch Ultra is already the biggest Apple Watch the company has ever sold, so it's possible that the larger display could result in smaller bezels rather than a larger overall package.