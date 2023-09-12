This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Apple has unveiled a new version of its Apple Watch - unsurprisingly - called Apple Watch Series 9, and it's built on a platform based on a new custom-made Apple Silicon chipset called the S9.

This new S9 chipset features far more transistors than the chipset in the Apple Watch Series 9, making pretty much everything faster and more efficient. From general display animations being smoother, to Siri answering and actioning requests quicker, it's designed to make the entire experience more responsive.

Of course, it's not just about being fast and smooth. There are new capabilities too, like the fact that Siri requests are now all processed on the device, with no need to request data from the cloud. And Siri has access to your health data now too, so you can make requests regarding workouts, health and fitness.

Apple

Other improvements include a brighter OLED display on the front, which features a peak brightness of up to 2000nits, making it twice as bright as the last generation and - as usual - it's covered in curved glass that seamlessly blends into the metal casing.

There's an Ultra Wideband chip onboard as well, enabling you to find your iPhone with precision directions just like the Apple AirTag and the latest versions of Apple AirPods. So if you're trying to find your phone, it's going to tell you how far it away it is, and give you haptic feedback to tell you when you're getting closer.

Apple

Apple Watch also introduced a feature called Double Tap, which will enable you to answer calls and dismiss alerts, timers and alarms by pinching your finger and thumb together, and not be forced to touch the screen or use the buttons.

Otherwise, the watch is very much like the watches that came before it. It's the same shape, has the same Digital Crown and secondary button on the side, and is made from the same materials. You'll get the option of a few aluminium models as well as three stainless steel versions. You'll get the same full-day battery life too.

Apple Watch Series 9 is also Apple's first carbon-neutral product and is being sold alongside more planet-friendly accessories. There's no more leather strap, instead, Apple developed a new material made from post-recycled materials, as well as a number of other watchbands made from recycled materials.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will be available to pre-order today with prices starting from $399 in the US, and they'll hit shelves and doorsteps on 22 September.