Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $399 Save $70 The Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale once more, this time around for a brand new low price. With an 18% discount, this is a compelling deal so make sure you add this one to your cart as soon as possible. $329 at Amazon $329 at Best Buy

Starting Jan. 18, 5pm EST, the US is slated to reinstate a sales and import ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. Earlier this month, Apple won a temporary stay, but that's now set to expire after a US court denied the company's request for a longer respite. As a result, pending a software update from Apple that would disable the pulse oximetry tech found on the Series 9 and Ultra 2, the smartwatches will once more become unavailable on Apple's webstore. Thankfully, the Apple Watch Series 9 is available at its best price yet across several retailers.

Why you'll want the Apple Watch Series 9

The Watch Series 9 is the latest addition to Apple's smartwatch line and it's one that's worth your attention. This model features a a lot of sensors that can provide detailed feedback about your lifestyle choices and overall health. In her review of the device, former Pocket-lint editor Britta O'Boyle wrote that the Series 9 offers "more sensors than you'll know what to do with." While you may not know what each one does, you'll enjoy the ability to monitor your body temperature, sleep patterns and more. If you have heart issues, being able to run a quick ECG can also help put your mind at ease if you're feeling unwell.

Another standout feature of the Apple Watch Series 9 are the redesigned apps in watchOS, which give you more information at a glance. Whether you're checking the weather, tracking a workout, or sending a text message, the wearable provides a seamless experience that makes it easy to stay connected without pulling out your phone.

However, one of the Series 9's coolest features is the ability to perform various tasks by simply tapping your fingers. All told, the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a great smartwatch. Plus, now that it's $70 off, it would be a shame to miss out on finally getting this stylish smartwatch at a meaningful discount.

If you want a more rugged device, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also on sale right now. It's the other device slated to become unavailable tomorrow. It's currently available for $50 off at Amazon.