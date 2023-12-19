The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 may soon become unavailable for purchase, so it's best to place your orders while retailers still have them in stock. As you may have heard already, Apple is planning to halt the sale of the two devices following a ruling by the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) which seeks to block domestic imports of the devices due to an ongoing patent dispute around the blood oxygen sensor technology.

Apple's online stores will stop selling the devices starting December 21st, while brick-and-mortar stores will stop selling them on December 24th. Online retailers, however, such as Amazon and Best Buy will continue to sell them for the time being. Under the circumstances, a price spike in the coming weeks isn't out of the question as stocks run out. Currently, both devices are still available with a discount, making this an ideal time to purchase your favorite model if you've been considering a new model.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 $329 $399 Save $70 The latest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup, the Series 9, offers an impressive range of features that can help simplify and enhance daily life for its users. For instance, the controversial blood oxygen monitoring feature can help users monitor their respiratory health, while its advanced fitness tracking tools can help users keep track of their workouts and fitness goals. Additionally, the Series 9's always-on display allows users to quickly check the time, view notifications, and respond to messages without having to lift their wrist or prompt the watch. $329 at Best Buy $329 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS + Cellular for $429 (save $70) at Amazon | Best Buy

(save $70) at Amazon | Best Buy Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm, GPS for $359 (save $70) at Amazon | Best Buy

(save $70) at Amazon | Best Buy Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm, GPS + Cellular for $459 (save $70) at Amazon | Best Buy

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 $749 $799 Save $50 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatch boasts several new features that make it stand out from its predecessors. For fitness enthusiasts, the watch has a built-in ECG that provides a detailed analysis of the wearer's heart rhythm. In addition, the watch has a fall-detection feature that can automatically call emergency services in the event of a severe tumble. $749 at Amazon $749 at Best Buy

