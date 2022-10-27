Apple / Pocket-lnt Apple Watch Series 8 Our top choice $319 $399 Save $80 The Apple Watch Series 8 has a great design, lovely display, heaps of sensors, and more features than you'll probably know what to do with. It's excellent and our top choice. Pros Familiar and comfortable design Great display Solid performance and fast charging Cons No huge changes from Series 7 No Ultra Action Button $399 at Best Buy See at Apple $319 at Amazon

Apple announced the Watch Series 8 alongside the second generation Watch SE in September 2022. The company also announced a rugged model - called Watch Ultra, though this sits in a very different price bracket and field to the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE models.

We've compared the Watch Series 8 and the Watch Ultra in a separate feature, but here we are focusing on the differences between the new Watch SE and the Watch Series 8. Which should you buy and how do the two compare? Read on to find out.

Price, availability and specs

Let's first consider the pricing and availability of these two models to allow you to see how each may fit into your budget. The Watch SE (2022) model is the new entry-point into the Apple Watch, starting at $249 in the US and £269 in the UK. It replaces the Watch Series 3 that was discontinued in 2022 and it comes in aluminium only, with three colour options. There are several strap options too, as well as GPS only and GPS & Cellular, but don't worry, we go into a little more detail about the models further down.

The Apple Watch Series 8 meanwhile, starts at $399 in the US and £419 in UK, so it's quite a bit more expensive than the Watch Series 8. There are aluminium and stainless steel finishes available, as well as a number of straps and GPS only and GPS & Cellular models.

If you want to see a quick glance as to how the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2nd generation) compare, you can check out the spec table below, though we dive into more details in the rest of this feature so it's worth continuing past the table, unless you're only interested in the numbers.



Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE (2022) Case Material Aluminium or Stainless Steel Aluminium Sizes 41mm, 45mm 40mm and 44mm Display 904sq mm, 430 x 352 pixel resolution, 1000nits (41mm), 1143sq mm, 484 x 396 pixel resolution, 1000nits (45mm) Retina LTPO, up to 1000nits CPU W3 chip, U1 chip S8 chip, W3 wireless chip, U1 chip Battery Up to 18-hours Up to 18 hours Connectivity GPS only, GPS & Cellular GPS and GPS & Cellular Health sensors Body temperature, Blood oxygen, Optical heart rate, Electrical heart rate Always-on altimeter, compass, accelerometer (up to 256 g-forces), gyroscope Dimensions 41 x 35 x 10.7mm (41mm model), 45 x 38 x 10.7mm (45mm model) 40 x 34 x 10.7mm (40mm), 44 x 38 x 10.7mm (44mm) Weight 41mm - 32g (aluminium), 42.3g (stainless steel), 45mm - 38.8g (aluminium), 51.5g (stainless steel) 26.4g (40mm), 32.9g (44mm) Mobile payments Apple Pay Apple Pay

Design and display

The Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE both share a similar design. They both feature a rectangular casing with rounded edges and corners and they both feature a Digital Crown on the right edge, alongside an extra function button below. Neither has the programmable action button you’ll find on the Watch Ultra. Both are waterproof to 50 metres but only the Watch Series 8 is IPX6 resistant, making it more suitable for harsher conditions like the beach.

The Watch Series 8 also offers a more impressive display that stretches to the edges of the space available. Overall, it's 20 per cent larger than the Watch SE's display and it's lovely. It's also an Always-On Display so when your wrist is down, you can still choose to have some information showing rather than just a black rectangle, which is really handy in use and looks much better than the SE's alternative. Both the Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE have a 1000nits brightness though so you'll have no issue seeing either of them in sunny conditions.

On the whole, the Watch Series 8 and Watch SE look very similar, with the display being the main differentiating factor between the two models on the surface. If you're coming from an older Apple Watch model like the Series 2 or Series 3, for example, you will be used to a black rectangle over the Always-On Display so you may not notice that feature on the Watch Series 8, or mind its omission on the Watch SE.

Models

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in 41mm and 45mm casing options. It is also available in stainless steel and aluminium models, with various colour options in both. There are also special edition Hermès models. The stainless steel models and the Hermès models have sapphire front crystals protecting the glass, while the aluminium models have Ion-X glass fronts.

The Watch SE meanwhile, comes in 40mm and 44mm casing options. It is also only available in aluminium, with no stainless steel models. This means it only offers the Ion-X Glass protection too.

Both the Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE come in GPS only and GPS & Cellular models, however, and they are both compatible with the plethora of straps available, as well as all the older straps. For reference, the 38mm and 40mm straps work with the 41mm Series 8, and the 42mm and 44mm straps work with the 45mm Series 8. It is also worth noting that those larger straps also work with the 49mm Watch Ultra.

The aluminium colour options include Midnight, Starlight and Silver for both the Watch SE and Watch Series 8. The Watch Series 8 also comes in Product(RED) though and the stainless steel options of Graphite, Silver and Gold.

Hardware and features

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE both run on the same chip - which is the S8. Along with this, both models offer built-in GPS, a high g-force accelerometer that allows for the company's Car Crash detection, and they also have features inlcuding Fall Detection and International Emergency Calling on board.

The two devices also offer Compass Backtrack, an always-on altimeter and up to 18 hours battery life. The Watch Series 8 does have a few extra features on top of the Watch SE though, including the ability to take an ECG, measure blood oxygen and it also comes with a body temperature sensor, allowing for ovulation estimates in women.

The Watch Series 8 also has fast charging on board - claimed to charge around 30 per cent faster than the Watch SE and this is perhaps the biggest difference in use, especially if you want to use your Apple Watch for sleep tracking. The faster it charges, the quicker you can put it back on your wrist so you don’t miss out on any activity points and closing your rings.

Software

Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE run on watchOS 9 so there's a very familiar user experience across both models. You can read all about watchOS 9 and what features the software offers in our separate feature, but it includes things like more advanced sleep tracking. The two smartwatches will also be compatible with watchOS 10 when it comes out later this year and this software build brings widgets to Apple Watch, as well as a number of other features including a Snoopy Watch Face.

There are a couple of extra features on the Watch Series 8, like the ability to take an ECG, the body temperature sensor and the blood oxygen sensor, but overall, the general experience between the Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE is identical.

Conclusion

The Apple Watch Series 8 and the Watch SE are similar in design, as well as hardware and features, though there are of course some differences between the two models. The main difference - and the most noticeable in terms of use - is the larger edge-to-edge display on the Watch Series 8 and the Always-On element of that display.

You also get the faster charging on the Watch Series 8, as well as a few extra features that some might find useful, such as body temperature tracking. There are more premium options available too, but if you're opting for those, budget is less of an issue and therefore the Watch Series 8 makes the most sense.

The Watch SE is an excellent smartwatch though and it performs as well as the Watch Series 8, but you miss out on a couple of features. Not all of those features will matter to everyone however, so if you can live without the Always-On display, ECG, blood oxygen and body temperature sensor, then it’s a great buy.