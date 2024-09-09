Key Takeaways Series 10 Apple Watch introduces new design with the largest screen yet - 9% larger than Series 9 and slightly larger than the Ultra 2.

Series 10 can now play music and includes AI-powered features but does not improve battery life.

Sleep Apnea detection and WatchOS 11 upgrades are available for older models.

Ten years after the announcement of the first model, the Apple Watch is getting a makeover a decade in the making.

At its Sept. 9 Glowtime event , Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 10, though it did not have a new Watch Ultra or Watch SE to show. However, the Apple Watch Series 10 sees a significant design overhaul, including the addition of a screen that is even larger than the one found on the Ultra 2. The Series 10 also boasts several new capabilities, such as the ability to play music without headphones and additional tools for tracking water sports.

While Apple’s practice of announcing new iPhones and smartwatches at its annual September event means the Series 10 was hardly surprising, the new wearable packs in a few highly anticipated features, yet leaves others -- like battery life improvements -- out. The Apple Watch Series 10 is available for pre-order, with orders shipping on Sept. 20.

Here’s what fans need to know about the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10 The Series 10 is Apple's thinnest Apple Watch yet. It also features the company's largest smartwatch screen to date, allowing the device to display more text and a bigger keyboard for typing. Battery life still comes in at the 18-hour mark, though the device can charge faster than its predecessors. Brand Apple Heart Rate Monitor Electrical heart sensor Color Screen Always‑On Retina LTPO3 display Wide‑angle OLED Notification Support Yes Battery Life 18 hours normal use, up to 36 in low power mode Operating System WatchOS 11 Customizable Strap Yes Colors Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver, Slate, Gold, Natural CPU S10 SiP with 64‑bit dual core processor Price 399 Weight 41.7 - 30 g depending on material and size Audio Speaker with media playback Workout detection Yes Fast charging Up to 80% in 30 minutes Expand $399 at Apple See at Apple

1 The Series 10 gets a bigger screen

The display is about 9 percent larger than on the Series 9

Apple

The Series 10 still features the characteristic control dial and side button found on every past Apple Watch, but the size and screen of the new model represent a significant upgrade. The Series 10 houses the largest Apple Watch display yet; in fact, it's even slightly larger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen. For more context, the Series 10 has around 30 percent more screen space than the Series 6 and around 9 percent more than the Series 9. The additional display real estate allows for larger text, and, more crucially, a bigger keyboard for sending texts from your wrist. The design uses rounded corners with a wider aspect ratio as well.

The Series 10 houses the largest Apple Watch display yet; in fact, it's even slightly larger than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 screen.

At the same time, the Series 10 is thinner than its predecessor. At 9.7mm, the Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch yet.

The new design incorporates crystal ion X glass on the face and down the sides of the watch face. The watch also comes in new aluminum finishes, including Jet Black and Polished Aluminum, as well as old favorites like Rose Gold and Silver Aluminum.

Instead of the usual stainless steel upgrade, the Series 10 will be available in polished titanium in natural, gold or dark slate gray colors. The upgrade option includes a new Link or Milanese Loop in matching material, as well as a new Reflections watch face designed to complement the titanium finish.

2 The Series 10 can play music from its tiny speakers

Listen to music, without your headphones

Apple

While the Apple Watch has long featured a built-in speaker for voice-to-text and chatting with Siri, it wasn't made for playing music. That's changing with the Series 10, the first Apple Watch that can play music directly through the speaker, rather than just controlling the music playback from an iPhone to AirPods. Apple also said the speaker is 30 percent smaller, without sacrificing audio quality, to allow for the Series 10's thinner design.

3 Apple Silicon and Apple intelligence power new features

Calls will sound better for the recipient on the other end of the Watch, thanks to AI

Close

The Series 10 includes Apple's new S10 chip. It's designed to mix performance and efficiency while still managing tasks like machine learning and the on-device Siri features the company introduced alongside earlier models.

AI will power features like crash and fall detection but is also behind a few other features designed to enhance the user experience. AI can be used to suppress background noise, so phone calls made from your wrist are less distracting for the listener on the other side. Apple's Translate app will also now work directly on the Series 10, and will again be powered by AI. Other AI-based features include a photo watch face that automatically finds your best images and Smart Stacks that automatically update to show the most relevant information.

Related Apple Intelligence's first beta made my devices smarter in surprising ways Apple Intelligence's first beta has arrived alongside iOS/iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1, bringing improved Siri and more to Apple's ecosystem.

4 The Series 10 can help detect sleep apnea

The feature is also coming to Series 9 and Ultra 2

Apple

One of the key health updates coming to the Series 10 is the ability to detect sleep apnea. During the event, Dr. Sumbol Ahmad explained that the watch can measure breathing disturbances. Then, every 30 days, the software analyzes the data and alerts users if it notices any significant changes in the number of sleep disturbances. The reports can also be exported to share with a medical professional.

The sleep apnea feature will be available in 150 countries, including the US, Europe, and Japan, which means Apple's patent dispute isn't preventing this feature from coming to users in the States. The feature uses the device's accelerometer to detect small wrist movements that are typically associated with breathing disruptions. However, the feature doesn't necessarily require an upgrade, as the apnea tools will also be coming to Series 9 and the Ultra 2.

5 The Series 10 is designed for water sports

Apple

The Apple Watch doesn't offer the same in-depth information that I get while running when I'm kayaking, but that's changing with the Series 10's focus on water sports. The new smartwatch includes a built-in depth gauge and temperature sensor. That mix of hardware pairs with software updates to track things like snorkeling times and depths. The canoe and kayak workout updates will also map your route and indicate when you leave a pre-set course.

Apple

Apple says the Depth app will automatically launch on the Series 10 when the watch is submerged. The wearable itself is rated for a depth of 50 meters. A new Tides app will also show data on tides, sunrise, and sunset.

6 The Series 10 didn't get the much-needed battery life

The battery life remains at 18 hours

Apple

The list of announcements on Sept. 9 didn't include a highly requested feature: extended battery life. The Series 10 has an 18-hour battery life, which is the same as the Series 9. What the latest iteration does offer, however, is faster charging times, with the ability to get up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Power-efficiency upgrades also allow the Always On display to make updates every second, allowing for watch faces to show a seconds hand even when your wrist is down.

Related Why is my Apple Watch battery draining fast? 10 power-saving tips You may not need to replace the battery in your Apple Watch if you try these tricks to conserve more juice.

7 Apple didn't announce the next generation of its Ultra series

The Apple Watch SE also didn't get a refresh

While the Apple Watch Series 10 sees more than the marginal updates that some years bring, Apple did not launch the next generation of its Ultra or SE devices during its recent event. Instead, the company highlighted some new software-based features for the Ultra 2, including automatic stroke and lap detection for swimming. While the Ultra 3 isn't here yet, the Ultra 2 is launching in a new black color, alongside a new TItanium Milanese Loop band, and Hermes En Mer special edition.

As mentioned, the fact there's no Ultra 3 yet means the Series 10 now has the largest screen of any Apple Watch on the market, allowing the mid-tier device to eclipse the high-end option in size. However, the Ultra 2 still offers longer battery life and more advanced workout-specific features, among other upgrades.

Related 10 tips and trick you need to try if you wear an Apple Watch Ultra Apple’s most rugged smartwatch has some cool hacks that’ll simplify your whole experience -- and maybe even life. Here’s how to use them.

8 Older models will still gain new features with WatchOS 11.

Key fitness and customization options are headed to Apple Watches as old as Series 6

Apple

While Apple had a lot of new hardware to show at its event, don't forget the company has new software on the way too. Announced in June, WatchOS 11 includes new training tools, as well as additional customization options. Most importantly, many of the features are available on devices as old as the Series 6. So no need to spend money on a new Apple Watch if you're happy with your current one.

WatchOS 11 brings key tools like training load, which is designed to provide insight into if your current workout regimen is too harsh or not intense enough. The software update also brings the new Vitals app, which is designed to highlight any deviations in metrics. The latest operating system also includes more flexibility for health changes, such as injury or pregnancy. With watchOS 11, Rings can be paused so an injury doesn’t ruin your streak, and Cycle Tracking will include new pregnancy monitoring tools. The software update also brings more customization options, including Smart Stacks.