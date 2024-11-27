Black Friday is almost here and amazing sales are popping up left and right. You can score some great deals on smartphones, gaming consoles, TVs and more. If you're in need of a new smartwatch, this deal is one to look at.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) for $330, down $70 from its regular price of $400, a record low price for the device. The deal is currently available in the watch's jet black and silver case color.

You can also get the larger 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) for $359, down $70 from its regular price of $429. The deal is currently available in the watch's jet black and silver case color, too.

Apple Watch Series 10 $330 $400 Save $70 The Series 10 is Apple's thinnest Apple Watch yet. It also features the company's largest smartwatch screen to date, allowing the device to display more text and a bigger keyboard for typing. Battery life still comes in at the 18-hour mark, though the device can charge faster than its predecessors. $330 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 is light and thin

It's a great workout companion too

The Apple Watch Series 10 is a great smartwatch to consider, especially if you have an older Apple Watch that's in need of a upgrade. If you're an Android user, you'll want to look at other smartwatches, but for iPhone users, the Apple Watch Series 10 is an essential companion to your iPhone. It's great for reading notifications, quickly responding to texts, and amazing at tracking workouts. I would never go on a run without my Apple Watch.

Patrick O'Rourke's Pocket-lint review recommends the watch, thanks to its bigger display and lightweight design. The watch is also as thin as it's ever been, at just 9.7mm thick. However, if you have a Series 9, it is not much of an upgrade.

I currently have an Apple Watch Series 6 and have been eyeing getting the Series 10 myself, so now might be the time. You can score this deal on Amazon as part of its Black Friday deals right now. But act fast, delivery estimates are already stretching into December and this deal could sell out at any time.