Key Takeaways The Apple Watch SE 3 should get a slight display size increase and a faster "S10" processor.

It could switch to a plastic shell, possibly dropping its pricetag below $249.

An announcement is likely coming alongside the September 2024 iPhone event.

From its inception, one of the big drawbacks of the Apple Watch has been cost. Many people can't justify the price of the cheapest flagship model, never mind upgrading to stainless steel or buying an Ultra. Since 2020, the SE line has been Apple's answer to that dilemma, offering the core Watch experience with relatively few sacrifices.

The second-generation SE shipped in September 2022, so Apple may be about due for a new one. What features can we expect from the SE 3? When is it set to ship? And most importantly, will it stay reasonably priced?

Apple Watch SE 3 rumors

The latest claims, and what we can expect in general

Very few rumors have emerged so far. In 2023, Omdia analyst David Hsieh claimed that the SE 3 will mirror the size options of the Apple Watch Series 8, which had 41 and 45mm variants. That would make the SE 3 slightly bigger than the SE 2, which was limited to 40 and 44mm -- but don't think of it as generosity on Apple's part. The Series 10 is poised to upgrade to 45 and 49mm, so Apple is probably just shifting the goalposts and repurposing old tech.

The only other major upgrade is likely to be a newer, faster processor, presumably an "S10" that will also make its way into the Series 10 and Ultra 3. That should allow the SE 3 to process some Siri commands on-device, and could also be setting the stage for Apple Intelligence, which has yet to be announced for an Apple Watch. If Apple Intelligence does come to Watches, expect a subset of the features available on iPhones, given the limited space and power on wearables.

In July 2024, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is considering swapping out the aluminum shell on the SE 3 for plastic. If so that might push the cost of the device under $249, luring shoppers away from rival products like the Fitbit Versa. Apple has notoriously resisted plastic, however -- the only iPhone to use a plastic shell was 2013's iPhone 5c. The company typically prefers metal and glass to preserve its "premium" image.

What should we not expect with the Apple Watch SE 3?

It probably won't adopt an always-on display (AOD). For years now that's been one of the primary upgrades on Series and Ultra models, and it would require more expensive screen technology, possibly backed by a larger battery. Even at low refresh rates, AOD panels consume extra power.

Likewise, don't expect any new health sensors. Those are another way Apple keeps its lineups separate and prices in check. On top of that, it's not allowed to offer blood oxygen (a.k.a. SpO2) sensing on any US device at the moment, owing to a lawsuit by medical tech company Masimo.

All of this assumes the status quo will continue, of course. It's possible that Apple will reach a settlement with Masimo in the near future, or that production costs may have dropped low enough to make an always-on display trivial.

When will the Apple Watch SE 3 be released?

We're targeting September 2024. The SE 2 launched two years after the original, and a 2024 release would maintain the same cycle. Apple also needs to keep the SE current if it wants people to buy new instead of hunting down refurbished Watches from stores like Amazon and Best Buy. It's difficult to get more specific, but an announcement could come alongside Apple's usual mid-September iPhone event, followed by delivery later that month or early October.

A release could conceivably fall outside that window, but we doubt it. The only Watch to premiere outside of September or October was the Series 0, back in April 2015, and Apple won't want to wait until September 2025.

How much will the Apple Watch SE 3 cost?

It shouldn't go any higher than the SE 2's $249. If the new model uses a plastic shell, it could sell for $199, but probably no lower than that -- it would be just $20 more than a pair of AirPods.

Should I buy the Apple Watch SE 3?

If you're after a new watch, you should strongly consider it, at least if you're an iPhone owner with an older SE or no smartwatch at all. Series- and Ultra-level features like AOD tech, a metal shell, more health sensors, and a large screen may be nice to have, but are usually just that -- perks.

Let's emphasize "usually," though. If you're an athlete or otherwise serious about fitness, durability, displays, sensors are going to matter a great deal. Even for couch potatoes, something like AOD can sometimes be essential -- the last thing a business executive wants is to be caught raising their wrist during a long meeting. If you need multi-day battery life, meanwhile, you should be saving up for an Ultra 3 or considering another brand entirely, such as Garmin.