Key Takeaways The Apple Watch SE 3 may switch to a plastic shell to be "more kid-friendly."

Plastic would lower production costs and enable more color options.

Apple has previously introduced kid-friendly features like Family Setup and playful watchfaces.

The third-generation Apple Watch SE may be switching to a plastic shell with the aim of making it "more kid-friendly," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. While rumors of a plastic shell aren't new, the child focus is, and would be a first for the company's hardware design. Gurman suggests that the change "could allow for a better array of colors," though there's no indication yet that Apple plans to take advantage of this.

All existing Apple Watches use aluminum, steel, or titanium shells. That keeps their price above what most parents are willing to spend, especially for something that could still get scratched or dented by kids while they're playing. Switching to plastic likely wouldn't improve durability, but would bring down production costs and make it easier to churn out different colors. The current SE is only available in three colors, namely Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. The most dramatic Watch color is actually the (PRODUCT)RED option for the Series 9. The Ultra 2 is only available in a single titanium shade.

Apple has previously only taken a few steps towards making Watches kid-friendly. The biggest is probably Apple Watch For Your Kids, previously known as Family Setup, which lets parents give their kids an Apple Watch without also giving them an iPhone, though the Watch has to be a cellular model. Apple has also introduced a handful of watchfaces kids might enjoy, such as Playtime and Snoopy.

A history in plastic

Apple is typically averse to putting out devices with plastic shells unless they're accessories like AirPods. The company likes to preserve a "premium" image -- and a high pricetag -- by sticking to metal and glass whenever possible. It discontinued plastic MacBooks in 2012, and the only plastic iPhone ever released was 2013's iPhone 5c. The latter product was famously colorful, available in white, pink, yellow, blue, or green.

The company might need plastic to keep Apple Watch sales growing. Many people are liable to hold onto a smartwatch for several years, and while the Ultra lineup is relatively new, it's targeted at a minority of people who can justify a $799 price for extra battery life and toughness.