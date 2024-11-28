Black Friday is here, and the biggest sales event of the year is raining down deals. If you've been considering splurging on a new piece of tech, now is the time to do it. You can save big on smartphones, laptops, TVs and more.

If you've been thinking about getting a smartwatch, as a gift or for yourself, this Apple Watch SE deal is too good to pass up.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE (GPS) for $149. That's $100 off its regular price of $249. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for Apple's entry-level smartwatch. The only color option for the $150 deal is midnight, but you can get silver on sale for $169, too. This deal is part of Amazon's Black Friday sales event, so act fast before it's gone.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $149 $249 Save $100 The Apple Watch SE offers the key features of Apple's more expensive smartwatches in a more affordable, if less flashy, body. $149 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is a powerful entry-level smartwatch

It makes a great companion for your iPhone

If you have an iPhone, the Apple Watch SE works great with it. You can read your notifications on the smartwatch and call or text on it without your iPhone. The Apple Watch SE does a spot-on job of telling the time, too, and you can customize its watch face to match your style. One disadvantage of the Apple Watch SE is that it doesn't have an always-on screen like the Apple Watch Series 10 does.

The Apple Watch SE is handy for workouts though. You can track your walk, run, cycling session, and more. It's perfect for measuring your daily physical activity, as well as your sleep patterns. You can even control your favorite music streaming app from it, like Apple Music or Spotify.

For just $149, the Apple Watch SE is the perfect gift (I bought it for both my parents, who love it). They tend to like leaving their phone in their pocket, so getting notifications regarding calls or text messages on their wrists is useful for them.