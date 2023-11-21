Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch SE (2022) $179 $249 Save $70 Apple's entry-level watch is an absolute star, with excellent features and top-notch fitness tracking at a very reasonable price. This deal is the cheapest it's ever been at $179. $179 at Amazon

I've been pleasantly surprised by the Black Friday sales so far this year. So often the deals don't really feel like deals, and are instead just slightly cheaper than the week before, rather than something to write home about. That hasn't been the case for 2023, however. There are some excellent deals across a number of Apple devices, Apple Watch and iPad especially. It isn't just the Watch Series 9 that has hit its lowest ever price, but the Watch SE (2022) has too, currently just $179 with $70 off.

Why you should buy the Watch SE (2022)

The Apple Watch SE (2022) isn't the flagship smartwatch from the Cupertino company, but that shouldn't put you off, especially not with a price as low as this. And it really is low. Even the Watch Series 3 wasn't as cheap as this deal before it was discontinued, so it's essentially the cheapest price you've been able to buy a new Apple Watch since it launched.

There are a lot of things to love about the Watch SE too, from its comfortable design to its excellent performance. It doesn't have some of the features you'll find on Series 9, like Double Tap, an Always-On Display or the ability to take an ECG, but it does the basics, and it does the basics incredibly well.

One of the best things about Apple Watch is fitness tracking. Whether you join those of us that aim to close their Rings everyday - trust me, it is far more addictive than you might realise - or you select one of the multitude of exercise tracking options available, the Apple Watch SE (2022) makes for a fantastic fitness companion. It offers superb heart rate tracking, and it will make you stand up and move more than you would without it on your wrist.

The Watch SE (2022) is great for making sure you don't miss anything important happening on your iPhone. You don't need the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to make sure you don't miss a phone call or message coming though, and the Watch SE (2022) offers advanced sleep tracking as well. Two of my favourite features of Apple Watch are Apple Pay and the ability to ping your iPhone to find it, and the Watch SE (2022) delivers these too. Additionally, it is also compatible with watchOS 10, which means the Snoopy Watch Face and that is worth $179 on its own to be honest.

If an Apple Watch has been on your wishlist, there really are very few reasons not to buy the Watch SE (2022) at this price. It misses off some features compared to the Series 9, but it still offers plenty and this is an exceptional deal for what is a brilliant smartwatch.