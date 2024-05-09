Key Takeaways You will need a Peloton all-access membership and an Apple Watch Series 3+ or later with watchOS 7 and higher to use integration.

Set up Peloton Apple Watch integration by configuring app settings and enabling location services.

Benefits include on-screen heart rate tracking, Apple Health integration, and instant workout summaries.

Connecting your Apple Watch via the Peloton mobile app to track your heart rate and see your workout metrics is an excellent way to analyze your workouts and use on-screen heart rate tracking during your workouts. In this guide, we explore how to set up the Apple Watch integration on your Peloton Bike.

Setting Up the Apple Watch Integration with the Peloton App

Before you get started, keep in mind you must have an all-access Peloton membership to use the integration. You also need to have an Apple Watch Series 3 or above and watchOS 7 software installed. Then, be sure to download the Peloton App on your iPhone and Apple Watch and log into your account on the mobile app. Next, we'll dive into the steps of setting up the integration.

Steps to Setting up the Peloton Apple Watch Integration

In the Peloton app, click on your profile. Navigate to the menu– the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner. From the menu, scroll down to the Add-ons and click Apple Watch. Click the "Set Up" button. Once the Peloton Apple Watch App is configured, make sure you enable location services in your settings so your Apple Watch can record your metrics. The app will ask if you want to connect to the Apple Health app. Choose the edit option and make sure all the permissions are toggled to "on." Open the Peloton App on your Apple Watch and click "Allow Notifications." Start a class on your Peloton Bike. Open the Peloton app on your Apple Watch and it will ask you to connect. You'll see a heart rate dialog box open on the corner of your Peloton touchscreen to track your heart rate throughout your workout. If you're stacking a set of workouts on your Peloton Bike, your Apple Watch app should automatically connect after each workout. If you wait too long to continue your stack or start a new workout, you'll be prompted to connect via your Apple Watch again.

Benefits of Using the Peloton Apple Watch Integration

While exercising on a Peloton Bike is excellent for your health without using the Apple Watch integration, doing so enhances your workout and makes it easy to track your workout metrics. Some of the top benefits of using the Peloton Apple Watch integration include:

Heart rate tracking: When using the integration during a workout, you can see your heart rate on the Peloton touchscreen during your entire workout. This helps measure your effort level and recovery time.

When using the integration during a workout, you can see your heart rate on the Peloton touchscreen during your entire workout. This helps measure your effort level and recovery time. Apple Health integration: With the Peloton Apple Watch integration, there's no need to manually input your workouts to update your Apple Health goals. The Peloton App and Apple Health app sync seamlessly to update progress on closing your Move, Exercise, and Stand rings.

With the Peloton Apple Watch integration, there's no need to manually input your workouts to update your Apple Health goals. The Peloton App and Apple Health app sync seamlessly to update progress on closing your Move, Exercise, and Stand rings. Instant workout summaries: There's no need to open the Peloton App on your iPhone after a workout. Your Apple Watch will give you a quick summary of your calories burned, duration, heart rate, and more immediately after you finish a class.

FAQ

Q: What Apple Watch models support the Peloton integration?

The Peloton Apple Watch app works on every Apple Watch Series 3 and above. You also need to have watchOS 7.0 or above installed.

Q: Does the Peloton Apple Watch integration work with other Peloton products?

Yes. You can use the Peloton Apple Watch integration with every Peloton product. These include the Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, Row, and Peloton Guide.

Q: What other smartwatches work with the Peloton App?

Peloton offers integrations with Android smartwatches such as Google Pixel and Samsung watches to track your heart rate and workout metrics