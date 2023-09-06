It's hard to believe that it's been almost a decade since the Apple Watch first launched. You certainly wouldn't know it from the way the Apple Watch looks, with very little having changed on the outside, to the point that it can be hard to tell which model of Apple Watch you have. However, over the years, the upgraded internals have seen the Apple Watch develop from a bit of a luxury purchase that remained firmly tethered to your iPhone, to a genuinely useful gadget in its own right.

History of the Apple Watch

All the way back in 2014, Tim Cook got the crowd going wild by announcing 'one more thing' at the Apple press event. That one more thing was the first Apple Watch. If you watch clips of that launch event now, you'll see something that has very few outward differences from the latest models of Apple Watch. When you compare the first iPhone to the latest models, it looks incredibly dated, but this isn't the case with the Apple Watch, because, well, it really hasn't changed that much at all.

From the very outset, there was a focus on the Apple Watch as a health and fitness tool, and Apple has really leant into that over the years, adding more and more health and fitness features to the Apple Watch, without making huge changes to the look of the watch itself. All the key features that you find on modern Apple Watches were there from the outset: the Digital Crown, the side button, the optical heart sensor on the back.

Whilst there haven't been any huge changes to the look of the Apple Watch over the years, there have been some key additions that have made the Apple Watch even better. Here's how the Apple Watch has evolved.

Original Apple Watch (2015)

The original Apple Watch came in two sizes, a 38mm version and a 42mm version. There was no cellular connectivity, and no satellite navigation sensors on board. Force touch was still a thing, and the Apple Watch was powered by the Apple S1 system on chip with a 520MHz 32-bit single-core CPU.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

The Apple Watch is a powerful smartwatch with plenty of features on offer - from calls, to notifications, and thousands of apps all on your wrist. There's not much that sets it apart from the competition, however, save for its good-looking design.

Apple Watch Series 1 and 2 (2016)

One of the most satisfying uses of the Apple Watch to date made its first appearance on the Apple Watch Series 1: Apple Pay. The ability to make a payment by tapping your Apple Watch is still a joy, and despite having been around for years, paying with your Apple Watch will still raise an eyebrow now and again. The Apple Watch Series 2 also introduced GPS and GLONASS to the Apple Watch for the first time and took the Apple Watch from splash resistant to water resistant up to 50m.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

Apple's shift from pure fashion accessory with some smarts to a device that supports a range of different sports and activities in the Apple Watch Series 2 is a welcome advance. With built-in GPS, a better battery (although it's still very much one day per charge), water-resistance and a much greater focus on fitness, the Apple Watch finally works at workouts.

Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)

The Apple Watch Series 3 was the first model to introduce the option of purchasing a cellular Apple Watch. It meant the Apple Watch could finally be unleashed from the iPhone. It was also the first model to include an altimeter.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

The stand-out feature of the Watch Series 3 at launch was its 4G connectivity in the GPS+Cellular version, enabling you to ditch your iPhone completely should you wish to go for a run without it. There's a full 4G LTE and UMTS cellular radio antenna hidden in the display, which kicks into action the moment you step away from your iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)

The Apple Watch Series 4 saw the first change to the exterior of the Apple Watch, with both models getting a little larger. The smaller Apple Watch was now 40mm, with the larger at 44mm. There was an updated optical heart rate sensor, and a brand new electrical heart sensor that allowed you take your own ECG. It also featured the first 64-bit CPU in an Apple Watch.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

If you're still using the original Apple Watch then the S4 is a monumental leap forward. Over the last four years, Apple has continued to refine the experience by enlarging the screen, adding GPS, waterproofing, cellular and other sensors and functionalities. There is also the consideration that the original Apple Watch isn't eligible for the WatchOS 5 update, so you'll also be missing out on the new software features too, as well as the new features that come with WatchOS 6 later this year.

Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

The Series 5 saw the addition of a built-in compass, and the first always-on display in an Apple Watch. It was also the first model to have 32GB of storage.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

With so many big advances in 2018, the Apple Watch Series 5 looks to hone and refine the experience that we saw with the Apple Watch Series 4 - which is no longer on sale. The changes, while welcomed, are fairly small this time around, suggesting that Apple is putting the brakes on to avoid adding too many features too quickly. Of course, there is plenty they could still add or improve on. A better battery now the screen is always-on, sleep tracking, and improved wireless charging without having to take the "charging puck" with you wherever you go, are a few features that spring to mind.

Apple Watch SE 1st Generation (2020)

The Apple Watch SE launched at the same time as the Apple Watch Series 6, and was the first time that two models of Apple Watch were launched at the same time. The intent was to offer a cheaper version of the Apple Watch with a reduced feature set and it turned out to be a very easy to recommend smartwatch.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

The Watch SE is a massive upgrade over the Series 3, and "SE" doesn't stand for "super expensive" - quite the opposite, this is a sensibly priced entry point, and remains so even a couple of years after its launch. Apple pulled together many of the best bits from its now-discontinued Watch Series 4 and Series 5, helping to split the range into a much more distinctive entry-level and pro-spec approach. Sure, compared to the Series 6 model there are a number of differences in the SE, but the more we've been using this more affordable watch, the more we've come to see that such differences aren't going to be deal-breakers for most casual users.

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

The Apple Watch Series 6 was the first to include a blood oxygen sensor as well as upgraded optical heart sensor. There was 5GHz Wi-Fi support for the first time, and a new ultra wideband U1 chip that could help you to locate your Apple Watch using other Apple devices.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

The Series 6 is all about refining the Apple Watch experience. And it's a beautiful refinement, bringing more battery and more brightness for a day-to-day experience that's a step above its predecessor. But, we're really getting to the point where generational updates are such small increments that current users of a Series 5, or maybe even a Series 4, would barely notice any difference in the Series 6 - despite the addition of an always-on altimeter and blood oxygen monitor.

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

The Apple Watch Series 7 saw another size change, with the smaller version getting a little bigger at 41mm, and the larger stepping up to 45mm. It was also the first Apple Watch to include IP6X dust resistance and fast charging to 80 per cent in around 45 minutes.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

While the Apple Watch Series 6 didn't pose enough distinctive reasons to upgrade, the Apple Watch Series 7's larger and brighter screen clearly shows that it's a step above - it's clear, crisp and lovely to use. The WatchOS 8 software also improves the user experience thanks to added watch faces and a swipe-to-type keyboard.

However, for those who are already enjoying the Series 6, Series 5, or even at a push the Series 4, the Series 7 offers fairly little in terms of upgrades beyond its screen.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (2022)

The Apple Watch SE (2022) kept the dimensions of the first generation, at 40mm and 44mm, making it a little smaller than the Series 8 that was launched at the same time. Compared to the original Apple Watch SE, there was a faster S8 chip, and the addition of crash detection.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

The Apple Watch SE makes some decent upgrades over its predecessor, predominantly in terms of a step-up in processor, as well as a colour-matched casing that is kinder to the environment, and some extra features like the Car Crash Detection. It doesn't have the latest display design like the Series 8, or the Always-On Display, and it's nowhere near as tough and durable as the Watch Ultra or as feature rich. It also doesn't offer the body temperature sensor, which can aid ovulation tracking in women, but as an entry point into Apple Watch, the Watch SE offers plenty.

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

The Apple Watch Series 8 added a new temperature sensor, allowing the Apple Watch to offer ovulation tracking based on body temperature. The more precise accelerometer also allowed the introduction of Car Crash Detection to the Apple Watch.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

While the Apple Watch Series 8 doesn't offer huge change compared to the Watch Series 7, there's still a lot to be said for this smartwatch. If you're considering upgrading from the Series 7, then no, it's possibly not worth it this time around unless you really want that body temperature sensor, international roaming or Car Crash Detection. For anyone looking to take the Apple Watch leap though, or looking to upgrade from an older model, the Series 8 offers plenty. It's got a great design, heaps of sensors, more features than you'll probably know what to do with and while its battery life isn't the best on the smartwatch market, fast charging makes charging it daily a little less painful.

Apple Watch Ultra (2022)

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest redesign we've seen in the line-up. It's the first Apple Watch to only be available in a single size, and it's Apple's biggest Apple Watch to date, at 49mm. Ultra indeed. The Ultra has a titanium case, a flat sapphire crystal screen, and offers water resistance up to 100-meters. It's also the brightest Apple Watch to date at 2000nits but still manages to double the battery life of the Series 8 thanks to the larger battery.

Pocket-lint verdict at the time

The Apple Watch Ultra is the Apple Watch Series 8 on steroids, plus so much more. It's bulked up to offer a more rough and ready device with not only a tougher casing, but a bigger one too, alongside a bigger and stunning display, more tactile buttons and extra buttons too. And that's without the better battery life compared to other Apple Watch models. Its size and chunkiness mean it won't suit everyone's tastes, and for some, it will be overkill for what you need in terms of features, or perhaps well out of budget as let's face it, it isn't cheap. For others though, the Apple Watch Ultra is the Apple Watch you've been waiting a long time for, especially with all the extra features and the differentiation in design.

Apple Watch Series 9

We aren't there yet, but it is expected to be launching very soon. Rumours suggest the Apple Watch Series 9 will be announced on 12 September and while the design is expected to remain the same again, there is rumoured to be a decent improvement in performance this year with a new chip expected. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Watch Series 9 in our round-up feature.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Like the Apple Watch Series 9, the Watch Ultra 2 hasn't been announced yet, though it too is expected to make an appearance at Apple's 12 September event. Reports suggest the Watch Ultra 2 will look similar to the current Watch Ultra but add a Mini LED display. For now, we have a Watch Ultra 2 rumour round up that gathers up all the speculation.