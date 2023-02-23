Apple is reportedly making major progress toward bringing a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring system to the Apple Watch. The project, internally dubbed E5, is part of Apple's Exploratory Design Group and has been underway for over a decade.

Bloomberg has claimed Apple aims to create a monitoring system that measures glucose levels without the need to prick the skin for blood. This would obviously benefit approximately 10% of Americans who have diabetes, as traditional methods of glucose monitoring require diabetics to poke the skin with a needle for a blood sample. They can also use patches that are inserted into the skin and need to be replaced.

Apple's system, however, reportedly uses "silicon photonics and "optical absorption spectroscopy". Basically, sensors in the Apple Watch emit specific wavelengths of light into an area below the skin where there is interstitial fluid that can be absorbed by glucose. The light is then reflected back to the sensor in a way that reveals the concentration of glucose, and then an algorithm can determine the wearer's blood glucose level.

This technology could be a game-changer for the healthcare industry and for diabetics. Also, adding a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring system to the Apple Watch would make Apple a leader in healthcare and the Apple Watch a must-have device for millions of diabetics.

The thing is, Apple's system is reportedly in the proof-of-concept stage, and although the company thinks the technology is realistic, it still needs to be "shrunk down to a more practical size". Engineers are developing an iPhone-sized prototype that straps to a person's bicep. Bloomberg said there's still years of work ahead, but Apple's regulatory team is already considering getting government approval for the system.

