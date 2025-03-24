Summary Apple is reportedly working on new Apple Watch models with built-in cameras that support Visual Intelligence.

The camera placement could vary, with standard models possibly integrating it into the display and the Apple Watch Ultra having it built into the side.

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch in 2026 with around a $2,000 price tag, resembling a book-style design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold.

The Apple Watch may be in for a significant AI upgrade, and the foldable iPhone is arriving sooner than you think.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is developing new Apple Watch models with built-in cameras, allowing the devices to "see the outside world" and leverage Visual Intelligence , which the Cupertino-based company introduced with Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 series.

The camera could be integrated into the display on the standard Apple Watch model. However, it remains unclear whether this would use under-display technology or require a camera cutout. On the Apple Watch Ultra , the camera might be placed on its side, which seems logical given its thicker design.

These new Apple Watch models aren't expected to be released until at least 2027...

If you're excited about the possibility of an Apple Watch that supports Visual Intelligence, you'll have to wait a while. These new Apple Watch models aren't expected to be released until at least 2027, possibly alongside new AirPods featuring infrared cameras to enhance spatial audio. It's worth noting that FaceTime is not anticipated to be supported by the new watches, and the cameras are primarily being developed for AI purposes.

