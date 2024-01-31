Apple Watch Series 9 $309 $399 Save $90 A powerhouse of a smartwatch, the latest Apple Watch dominates the market for good reason. It's equipped with dozens of health features, including ECG, sleep analysis, and temperature tracking, and can do just about anything else in terms of connectivity: play music, answer calls and texts, track workouts, look up directions, relay notifications, and more. If you're an iPhone user, it's hard to go wrong with an Apple Watch. $309 at Amazon $309 at Best Buy

It's not often that we see a return to Black Friday prices, but the Apple Watch Series 9 is back to its all-time low price of $309. Even at full price, it's our top smartwatch pick for iPhone users due to its high level of functionality and performance. It provides the most comprehensive set of smart connectivity features for iOS, and doesn't skimp on health and fitness functionality, either. Together, those attributes make it one of the best all-around smartwatches, and at a steep $90 discount right now, it's worth a purchase.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 is worth your money

The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches for iPhone users, offering a variety of health, fitness, and connectivity features in a sleek, aesthetic design. Compared to previous models, it's seen some notable improvements, including the addition of a faster processor, a brighter 2,000 nits display for improved outdoor visibility, and a useful double-tap gesture -- all without any effect on battery life.

The user interface is intuitive as well, making the device's menus easy to navigate. This is especially important considering that the Series 9 offers so many functions. In terms of health metrics, Apple's latest can track workouts and steps, as well as heart rate, ECG, REM and deep sleep, and temperature. However, currently available models no longer include SpO2 tracking due to an ongoing patent dispute. That said, the built-in fall detection, crash detection, and emergency SOS safety features still offer plenty peace of mind.

One of my personal favorite capabilities of the watch is the handy pinging feature, which allows me to "ring" my phone from my watch to easily locate it (such as when I've misplaced it in the couch cushions). I use this feature way more often than I'd care to admit. Additionally, the watch boasts a more eco-conscious production process that uses increased recycled materials and clean electricity during manufacturing. In fact, it's the first Apple device to be completely carbon neutral, which means you can feel even better about your purchase.

For iPhone users, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a pretty clear winner, but even more so when it's on sale at its lowest price. It is worth noting that the current discount doesn't apply to all colors and models, but only the beautiful pink 41mm GPS model with pink sport band.