Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 $299 $399 Save $100 The Apple Watch 9 may have just hit the market, but we're focusing on last year's Series 8 which is now on sale for a solid 20% off. Slashing $100 off this Apple Watch price is great, especially as it brings it super close to the lowest price we've seen for this device. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

The Apple Watch "evolved" into a new model just a couple of weeks ago, but that doesn't mean that the previous iteration isn't just as great of an option. In fact, skipping the Apple Watch 9 and getting last year's model may be just the right move given the heavy discount we're seeing right now and subtle upgrades. Ultimately, when you're picking an Apple Watch, it boils down to whether or not you're willing to pay so much more for this year's upgrade or not.

Why you should get the Apple Watch Series 8 right now

The Apple Watch Series 8, which is currently available for $100 off, is the must-have accessory for anyone who wants to stay connected and healthy on the go.

One of the coolest features of the Apple Watch Series 8 is its always-on display, which allows access to notifications and the time without constantly tapping or lifting your wrist. The display is bright and easy to read, even in direct sunlight, and it can be customized with a variety of watch faces to suit your style.

Another great feature of the Apple Watch Series 8 is its fitness tracking capabilities. Whether you're a runner, hiker, swimmer, or just trying to stay active, this watch has you covered. It can track your steps, distance, heart rate, and even your sleep. You can set goals and see your progress over time, which can be a great fitness motivator.

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a variety of apps that facilitate hands-free functions. You can use it to make calls, send messages, check the weather, and even order food. It can also integrate with your smart home devices, so you can control your lights, thermostats, and other appliances from your wrist. And if you ever get lost or need help, you can activate the emergency SOS feature, which debuted with the Series 8, and allows for you to share your location with your emergency contacts and call for help.

In conclusion, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a smartwatch with a lot to offer, even if the new Series 9 has a brighter screen and a better chip. Its always-on display, fitness-tracking capabilities, and useful apps make it a great choice for anyone who wants to stay connected and healthy on the go. And with $100 off, there's never been a better time to buy. You can find the Apple Watch Series 8 for the same fantastic price at both Amazon and Best Buy, so go ahead and add it to your cart with your preferred retailer.