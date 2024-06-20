Key Takeaways Apple is returning to a focus on thinness, evident in the new iPad Pros as well as product rumors.

Thinner devices are cooler and sometimes more practical, but can compromise features.

The company has sometimes run into serious trouble putting size over durability.

If you've been exposed to Apple marketing for more a year or two, you're probably familiar with the company's obsession with thinness. For a while, it seemed like it was the only thing Apple cared about -- shaving off a millimeter here or there so that it could claim bragging rights for the latest iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It's why we have the MacBook Air and the iPad Air. The trend became a joke in pop culture, and occasionally a serious complaint given a few high-profile product failures.

The focus seemed to fade away for a while, but now it might be returning with a vengeance. The newest iPad Pro is intentionally as thin as possible -- at 5.1 millimeters, the 13-inch Pro is Apple's thinnest product ever, beating out devices like the iPod nano. The Apple Watch Series 10 is similarly expected to sport a thinner body, and the iPhone 17 should, too, if early rumours are to be believed.

The knee-jerk response in an editorial like this might be to blast Apple for emphasizing a superficial aspect of its products. But there are practical benefits to the strategy, both for Apple and end users, so perhaps we shouldn't be so quick to pronounce judgment.

The appeal of thinner tech

Apple has pushed a thin-focused design aesthetic for years

Apple

Let's face it -- thinner devices are attractive, and Apple must be aware of this, given its profits and marketing campaigns over the past two decades. Apple wouldn't be repeatedly touting size in slogans and product images if there wasn't some reason to think it influenced sales. Keeping products thin seems to be essential for success in the consumer electronics business.

You can test this idea by checking out social media posts about retro tech, which often emphasize how clunky old electronics were. Thinner has come to mean "newer" and "more advanced," and of course, no consumer wants to consciously (or subconsciously) buy something that looks outdated, no matter how much power a larger form factor might allow. Apple executives and designers have to factor this into their plans. On top of that, they're no doubt influenced by generations of sci-fi envisioning the most minimalist devices possible. Anyone who grew up on Star Trek: The Next Generation has probably always wanted a communicator pin, a replicator, and one of those ultra-thin tablets crew members carried around. What are the modern equivalents if not wireless earbuds, 3D printers, and iPads?

This is all a long way of saying that as much as journalists and tech enthusiasts might gripe about Apple's focus on thinness, we have to admit that it helps keep the company's product lines competitive, and that we all expect and enjoy it to some degree.

Thin is often more practical

Sometimes thinner is better

I have to confess that I never cared too much about the size of phones, tablets, or laptops until a few years ago, when I found myself starting to fly long distance multiple times per year. I learned that thick devices with large displays are inherently annoying to pack or fit on your seat tray, never mind setting them up for a mobile office somewhere. Even worse might be airport security -- I own a Razer Blade 17, and as much as I like writing or gaming with it, something that huge is a royal pain to pull out and re-pack during screening. I avoid taking it on flights whenever possible. Even an 11-inch iPad can feel like a burden when you need to race across three terminals at Bush International.

Making things thinner and lighter can sometimes open up new use cases.

Also, as thin as modern devices might already feel, it's worth remembering that making things thinner and lighter can sometimes open up new use cases. It used to be that if you wanted to read e-books, for example, you practically needed an e-ink reader like a Kindle, since it was uncomfortable to hold an iPad or Android tablet in your hands for more than a few minutes. E-ink is still preferable in that sense, but you can at least hold modern tablets in your lap for long stretches. If companies like Apple continue their development paths, I can foresee a future in which OLED and micro-LED tablets will be so light that the only reasons to choose e-ink will be saving cash and going easier on the eyes.

Related Best eReaders: Upgrade your print book library for greater storage and accessibility The best eReaders are waterproof, easier on your eyes and can save you valuable shelf space with fantastic digital storage options.

Mistakes of the past

Thinner devices haven't always worked out for Apple

Unbox Therapy

While I've been defending Apple so far, I'm actually deeply skeptical of its plans, and with good reason -- its track record. When the company first tried a major slimdown of the iPhone with the iPhone 6, the result was the "Bendgate" controversy. Sometimes, simply sitting down with an iPhone 6 in your pocket could warp it, and court documents (via Vice) later revealed that Apple was aware of the increased chance of bending in tests, especially with the iPhone 6 Plus. Engineering changes were made, but not until millions of units had already been sold.

Bending has also been a concern with 12.9-inch iPad Pros since 2018. It's all too easy to find photos of bent iPads online, so it's no surprise that people were immediately wary of the new 13-inch Pro being even thinner. Thankfully, the product seems to be reinforced and holding up well, so Apple may have learned its lesson.

If Apple executives can be that stubborn about key switches, there's a risk of something similar happening again.

It was also taught multiple lessons, however, when it tried to adopt "butterfly" keyboard switches for MacBooks starting in 2015. These allowed the laptops to be thinner, but users found that they made keys more prone to breaking, often from trapped debris. At the same time butterfly keyboards were more complicated to repair, and Apple wasted several years trying to refine their design until it finally abandoned them in 2020. If Apple executives can be that stubborn about key switches, there's a risk of something similar happening again.

Expect more design compromises

Making a device thinner often leads to other changes

Another thing Apple is notorious for is freezing or degrading some specs as thinness increases, particularly battery life. iPhone owners have wanted multi-day battery life since 2007, yet it's still not here even if you buy a $1,199 iPhone 15 Pro Max. You have to upgrade to an Ultra if you want that longevity from an Apple Watch, and while iPads tend to last multiple days in practice, you'll find they're all rated for 10 hours of video -- something that hasn't changed since 2010. When Apple does make battery upgrades, they're usually marginal ones to compensate for increased power consumption.

The company has sometimes eliminated convenient buttons and ports -- most notably SIM slots and 3.5mm headphone jacks -- and has had to come up with increasingly clever ways to keep devices cool and quiet while packing components in tight. Shrinking chip sizes have helped keep heat in check, admittedly, but I wonder how long devices can continue slimming down without affecting performance.

A problem Apple has been loathe to admit is that thin devices can be hard to hold. There's a reason a lot of iPhone accessory makers advertise grip cases, or even cases with handles. Devices that are both thin and wide create issues with ergonomics, all the more so if they're covered in glass. It's to the point where I doubt many people will even want to use an iPhone 17 without a case, and that might force Apple to take stock on how far it can go.

Related Steve Jobs would have hated this iOS 18 feature Apple isn't Steve Jobs' company anymore. Still, that doesn't stop people from asking how Steve would've felt about AI.

Is Apple headed in the right direction?

Hopefully, Bendgate 2 isn't around the corner

Apple via YouTube

Ultimately, my feeling is that I'm okay with a renewed focus on thinness, as long as Apple proceeds with the caution it's displaying with the new iPad Pro. The company's engineers continue to have tricks up their sleeve, and I trust that they're far more familiar with the technical limits they're up against than I am. Management, meanwhile, is probably eager to avoid lawsuits triggered by a Bendgate 2, faulty keyboards, or iPhones bursting into flames.

My larger concern is that Apple's priorities will deter changes that meaningfully improve quality of life.

My larger concern is that Apple's priorities will deter changes that meaningfully improve quality of life. Many of us would benefit from more two-day battery life or a longer telephoto lens than a thinner design. That's probably a tough sell at Apple, given that it would have to spend more on parts and sacrifice some profit margins. Going thin can actually reduce manufacturing expenses, so I'm not expecting Apple to change course anytime soon.