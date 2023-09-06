Key Takeaways Apple will automatically make iPhone and iPad apps available in the Vision Pro App Store, unless they require modifications or are not compatible.

A brand-new App Store will launch with Apple Vision Pro, featuring apps and games built for visionOS, as well as existing iPad and iPhone apps.

Developers will be notified if their app requires updates or is incompatible, giving them the opportunity to make it compatible or provide alternative functionality.

Apple is getting ready to launch the new Vision Pro headset in the first part of 2024 and now it's keen to make sure that early adopters aren't short of new apps to try.

Apple has shared a new update on its developer website to inform app makers that their iPhone and iPad apps will automatically be made available in the Vision Pro App Store, assuming they meet the minimum requirements and will work correctly. Apple says that most apps will be able to run as they are without the need for any modifications.

More apps for Vision Pro owners

Apple announced the news on the developer website, saying that "a brand‑new App Store will launch with Apple Vision Pro, featuring apps and games built for visionOS, as well as hundreds of thousands of iPad and iPhone apps that run great on visionOS too."

The explainer goes on to say that by default "iPad and/or iPhone apps will be published automatically on the App Store on Apple Vision Pro." The apps will be available for installation on new Vision Pro headsets when they start to ship in early 2024.

For those apps that do need attention, Apple says that developers will be informed ahead of time so that they can work to get them updated. " In the case that your app requires a capability that is unavailable on Apple Vision Pro, App Store Connect will indicate that your app isn’t compatible and it won’t be made available," Apple says. It also adds that developers will be able to provide alternative functionality or update the app to make it compatible with the new headset.

Apple announced the Vision Pron headset during the WWDC event on June 5 and simply said that the $3,499 device would go on sale in early 2024. The use of iPad and iPhone apps will no doubt help to flesh out the new Vision Pro App Store, but Apple will no doubt want developers to build special apps dedicated to visionOS moving forward.