Around this time last year, my wife and I made a spontaneous decision. After weeks -- more like months -- of watching the price of tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Denver, only to see the cost keep climbing, we realized that we could save money by sending my wife and then-15-year-old daughter to Las Vegas to see the show live that very weekend.

Indeed, the combined cost of two plane tickets and a pair of tickets to the concert in Vegas was less than two tickets to see Taylor in Denver just down the road. So, we surprised my daughter, and away they went. The entire time they were there, I had a serious case of FOMO.

My family also went to Taylor's last tour, and although I know only the lyrics to her mega hits, we all laughed, danced, and sang along. It was a memory I'll never forget. I wanted to experience that, again, with my daughter who is most definitely a Swiftie.

Then, last night, Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) released on Disney+ in its three-and-a-half-hour entirety. It's, essentially, the same show my daughter watched in Vegas -- including one of the surprise acoustic songs she played during the show.

Overwhelmed with emotions

Instead of turning on the TV to watch the show, I opted to make some popcorn, grab a drink, and watch the concert on Apple Vision Pro. I wanted to feel like I was in the front row and part of the crowd. I wanted to feel like I was there with my family again.

As the show started, I found myself overwhelmed with emotions and grateful that my daughter got to experience the show I was now watching on a 100-plus-inch screen floating in my living room. The picture was crisp, clear, and full of fun colors. It's arguably the best piece of content I've watched on the Vision Pro.

This is the type of entertainment [Vision Pro] was made for.

A friend, who was also watching the concert on his Apple Vision Pro, texted me, "This is the type of entertainment [Vision Pro] was made for." I agree. It looked stunning. I switched back and forth between AirPods Pro and the speakers built-in to the headset, and it all sounded great, too. There was depth, direction and, at times, it felt like I was truly at the show.

After about 45 minutes, though, I started to feel that same level of FOMO again. You see, while I was watching the concert in the living room, by myself, my wife, and daughter were two rooms over, watching the concert on our main TV. They were laughing and reminiscing about songs and other moments from their in-person experience. I tried to ignore them and concentrate on my own experience.

I couldn't share the experience

The longer it was just Taylor and me, the more I realized I was going about recreating this experience the wrong way. If I really wanted to share the experience, I should be on the couch with my family, watching the concert the old-fashioned way -- on a 65-inch TV -- doing my best to relive their memories by listening to their stories. So, around the hour mark, I took the headset off. I had enough of being alone.

Before putting the Vision Pro away for the night, I asked my daughter if she wanted to watch a song or two on the headset. She had yet to use Vision Pro, so I had to explain to her how it worked, and after going through the initial setup experience, she started playing where I'd left off.

For the next 10 minutes or so, she watched the concert, and coincidentally, Taylor played her favorite song. I sat next to her, listening to her sing along while also complaining about how heavy the headset felt to her.

It's really just a giant TV

Once the song was over, she took the headset off, handed it to me, and said, "That's cool. It kind of feels like you're there. But it's really just a giant TV."

Fair enough.

So, after putting the Vision Pro away, I walked into the room, only to find my daughter watching Nancy Drew. I asked if she wanted to finish the concert with me, and she declined. She was done watching it for the night.

I'll be ready to watch it with her the next time she's ready to take a trip down memory lane. On the TV, that is.