Key Takeaways The Apple Vision Pro currently only has one provider for prescription inserts, ZEISS.

The headset does not have enough space to accommodate eyeglasses, so ZEISS inserts are necessary.

Apple recommends using soft contacts with the Vision Pro, as hard contacts may interfere with the eye-tracking feature.

Apple Vision Pro is the company’s first attempt at a headset that provides a mix of augmented reality and virtual reality -- or as Apple calls it -- Spatial Computing. No matter what you want to call it, using the Vision Pro requires you to see the displays strapped to your face.

While Meta Quest 3 has plenty of options for third-party prescription lenses, the Vision Pro currently only has one provider for prescription inserts. As I’ve learned over the last few weeks, if you have bad vision or require a prescription, ZEISS inserts isn’t your only option.

I’ll walk you through your different options, if you require a prescription for your eyesight.

Related Apple Vision Pro vs. Meta Quest 3: What's the difference? Apple's Vision Pro is a natural competitor for the highly touted Meta Quest 3. Let's talk about the difference between the two.

Does Apple Vision Pro work with glasses?

Apple doesn't recommend wearing eyeglasses while wearing Apple Vision Pro.

Unlike the Meta Quest 3, which has an expandable glasses spacer that you can move in or out to accommodate wearing glasses, the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have enough space inside the headset to accommodate a pair of eyeglasses. There are different sizes of light seals that come with the headset, or that you can buy separately, but none of them provide enough space for your glasses.

If you only wear glasses, you need ZEISS optical inserts

If you wear glasses, you currently only have one option to get lens inserts that can sit inside the headset between your eyes and the displays. You have to order ZEISS Optical Inserts from Apple.

If you purchased your Apple Vision Pro using your iPhone or iPad (currently, it's the only way to order the headset online), then you will be asked about your eyeglass prescription and walked through the process of ordering inserts. The process requires you to answer a few questions about your prescription, such as if you use reader glasses and their strength, or whether you have glasses to see things that are close or far away.

Close

Once you're done with the questions, Apple will tell you if you're eligible to order ZEISS Optical Inserts for the headset. Make sure you have a copy of a valid eyeglass prescription from within the last year, as you'll need to upload a copy of it after placing your order. The inserts range in price from $99 to $149, depending on whether you need reader inserts or whether your eyeglass prescription is for near and far-sighted.

If you have an Apple Vision Pro and need inserts, you can order them directly from Apple. You'll go through the same questionnaire when ordering this way, and you'll still need a valid prescription. Once you receive the inserts, you’ll magnetically attach them to lenses inside the headset and follow the prompts, including scanning the pairing code included with your inserts.

"ZEISS will email you and let you know it can’t make lenses for you."

Not everyone is eligible to get ZEISS optical inserts

There is a limit that your prescription can’t go over when ordering inserts. If it does, ZEISS will email you and let you know it can’t make lenses for you. I’ve searched high and low through Apple Vision Pro support pages and the Apple Store listing, along with the ZEISS website, and I cannot find a stated range for supported eyeglass prescriptions. I’ve even reached out to Apple for clarification and haven’t received a response.

That said, if you don’t want to go through the order process only to get a rejection email, you can use this ZEISS tool to check if your prescription is compatible with Apple Vision Pro.

Close

Apple Vision Pro will work with contacts, but Apple recommends using soft contacts, not hard contacts. Additionally, cosmetic contact lenses aren’t compatible with Apple Vision Pro.

Hard contacts typically provide sharper, clearer vision than soft contact lenses and last longer. They can be less expensive, too. But they can be discomforting if not worn consistently, whereas soft contacts are popular because they are generally more comfortable.

According to an Apple support page, hard contacts may lead to experiencing “difficulty with eye tracking,” and it recommends contacting your eye care provider to see if you can get a standard prescription to use ZEISS Optical inserts. In other words, if you wear hard contacts, they may interfere with Apple Vision Pro's eye-tracking feature, which is how you highlight and select items as you navigate the interface. That’s not ideal.

Related How Apple's new Optic ID biometric system unlocks the Vision Pro This clever system is the latest security marvel from Apple. It replaces Face ID on the Vision Pro headset. Here's how it works and what's different.

To get soft contacts, you'll need to visit your eye care provider, who will fit you for contacts. If you don't have poor vision like me, there's a chance you could leave with contacts that same day. However, in some instances like mine, where my prescription is bad enough that one of my lenses had to be special ordered, they can take anywhere from two to four weeks to arrive.