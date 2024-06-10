Key Takeaways New AirPods updates include nod gestures for Siri, voice isolation, and expanded spatial audio support for gaming.

Nodding to answer a call could be convenient, but may lead to misfires.

Voice isolation on AirPods Pro may improve call clarity in noisy environments, while Spatial Audio could enhance your gaming experience.

At Apple's developer conference, WWDC, we got a look at several updates that are coming to AirPods this year, after some time of advance speculation. Apple announced that AirPods are getting head gesture support, voice isolation, and spatial audio support for gaming. The new announcements are not necessarily massive or groundbreaking, but they are pretty neat.

What's new for AirPods?

Upgrades for Siri, Spatial Audio, and more

The most interesting feature that was announced is nod gestures for interacting with Siri silently. This entails nodding your head for yes and shaking your head to say no, so if you get a call but don't want to use your hands, you can just use your head. This might end up looking a little silly in public, and runs the risk of misfires, but it sure is convenient.

Apple also announced voice isolation for AirPods Pro to ensure that your voice is as clear as can be if you're in a noisy environment. AirPods Pro already do have some algorithmic noise reduction using the built-in microphones, but this feature takes it further to make sure you're as clear as possible on calls. So, whether you're on a train or walking along a busy street or at a party, Apple promieses your AirPods Pro will be working extra hard to make sure anyone on the other line can hear you loud and clear.

Lastly, Spatial Audio is being expanded. There will now be a Spatial Audio API available for game developers so that users can experience immersive spatial audio with their AirPods while gaming. A lot of people find the gaming experience is enhanced a lot by virtual surround sound features, for both directional awareness and for an overall more cinematic experience. Ultimately, this update makes AirPods catch up a bit more with other gaming headphones that already employ their own immersive and spatial audio software and hardware.