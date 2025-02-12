Summary Apple TV+ offers exclusive content and features like six simultaneous streams and six profiles for $10 per month.

In a long-awaited move, Apple is finally launching a native Android version of its popular Apple TV+ streaming service. The app is now available for download on the Google Play Store, with an adaptive interface that's optimized for smartphones, tablets, foldables , and TV sets alike.

"Available around the world, the Apple TV app for Android was built from the ground up to deliver Android users a familiar and intuitive interface. Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile and Google TV devices. Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial," says Apple in a press statement.

The Android Apple TV+ app includes features that iOS and Apple TV users are already familiar with. These include Continue Watching to sync play history across devices, a Watchlist for keeping tabs on content of interest, the ability to download shows for offline viewing, and both Wi-Fi and cellular data streaming options.

Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a global streaming service which offers on-demand access to a growing list of exclusive content, including Severance, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and much more. Price $9.99 per month Free trial 7 day free trial and 3 months free if you buy an Apple device Simultaneous streams 6 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV: Limited (There are live sports and some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Apple TV+ Ads No Ad plans No Expand See at Apple App Store See at Microsoft

Apple TV+ continues to gain traction as a streaming service

A native Android app took a long time to arrive, but its better late than never

Apple first launched its TV+ streaming service in November 2019, differentiating the platform from competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by providing a library made up entirely of exclusive content.

Over the past five years, TV+ has grown in scope and scale, with a number of notable Apple Original films, documentaries, and TV shows hitting the service. Series like Severance, Slow Horses, and Ted Lasso have proven popular with TV fans, as have films like The Instigators, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Wolfs.

Back in January 2023, Apple launched an official TV+ preview app on the Microsoft store, providing a native streaming experience for Windows users. The app was eventually released in stable form for PC, but Android users were left wondering when their time in the sun would arrive.

It may have taken longer than expected, but the release of a native Apple TV+ app for the Android platform is a positive development. Unfortunately, at the time of launch, this newly-minted Android experience appeared to lack the ability to cast content onto another display, which is disappointing.

On a more positive note, the ability to subscribe to both Apple TV+ and the MLS Season Pass service directly from within the app (via a Google Play account) is a great quality-of-life addition.

For context, within the existing Android TV version of the app, you need to subscribe or enter your payment details externally from a web browser or from an Apple device, adding undue friction to the experience.

For the time being, it's unclear whether this new Android and Google TV version of the Apple TV+ app will supersede the existing Android TV variant that has been available up until now.