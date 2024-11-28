Key Takeaways Apple should target the affordable market to compete with Fire Stick at half the price.

Apple's decision against an affordable TV stick could hinder market share growth for Apple TV.

Switching from other streaming sticks to Apple TV may be challenging due to user investment in existing devices.

I'm a big fan of the Apple TV 4K, and it's easy for me to recommend to anybody looking to leave their sluggish smart TV behind and get a true streaming box. The little device doesn't take up a lot of space, and it'll make your TV and movie viewing experience much better.

As a matter of fact, it's the only Apple product I own, and while I'm leaving a lot of extra functionality on the table by not being part of the greater Apple ecosystem, it works just fine as a standalone device. If there's one issue with it, it would be the high price tag. The third-gen Apple TV 4K costs $149 for 128 GB of space, and the price only drops to $129 for 64 GB. That price still puts it as the most expensive streaming device around, and it's a roadblock for many people.

Somewhere Apple could be competitive is the lower-end market. Instead of getting a box that can play games from Apple Arcade, maybe targeting people who just want streaming apps could be worth a look. On paper, it sounds like a good idea, but it's reportedly something Apple isn't open to. A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims Apple shot down the idea of making an affordable TV stick. It's a strange decision, and it could have a long-lasting impact on Apple gaining market share with the Apple TV.

Apple shouldn't ignore the affordability

Cheaper options still matter

It has to be mentioned that a Fire Stick 4K costs $50 at full price, and deals can often bring it down to half the price. If you need something that enhances your viewing experience and have no use for the extra bells and whistles an Apple TV 4K offers, the Fire Stick is an enticing choice. With a $100 price difference, it's almost a no-brainer if you have no particular need for anything Apple has to offer.

This is part of why it's important for Apple to target this market, because there's a lot of people in the same situation that I described. A reliable way of hitting that type of price point for an Apple TV 4K is buying an older, used model, but that's not something that everybody wants to do. It's truly puzzling to see Apple not wanting to be competitive in this field because it's easy to see a bunch of upsides here.

The idea was reportedly floated years ago, but Apple decided to keep the premium feel of their box instead of lowering the price. Considering the importance of having people buy into your ecosystem and subscribe to your services, it seems like the wrong move today. There's nothing stopping Apple from releasing a stick at this point, but it's important to note it's quite late into the game for a shift like that.

Fire Stick owners might not switch over

It could be too late

Speaking from experience, I'm a creature of habit. I don't like to change things if there's nothing wrong with my current situation. I stuck with Xfinity as my internet provider for far too long, even when cheaper options became available, because I didn't see much of a reason to switch. Trust me, I get it. For these reasons, it could be difficult for Apple to win over somebody who has already invested in a different streaming stick, whether that's from Google, Roku, or Amazon.

I know it'd be difficult for me to leave behind something I already bought and something that works just fine. It could be a different story if this hypothetical person owns a Roku stick but wants to use their iPhone with their Apple TV. Buying into an ecosystem has a lot of benefits, so that could be the tipping point for somebody.

The most recent Apple event came with plenty of announcements, but there were no additional updates given for the Apple TV line. We're currently in the third generation of the Apple TV 4K, and while rumors have swirled about a possible fourth generation, it's all just guess work at this point.

In an ideal world, a cheaper option would present itself in the form of a stick. I can't really see a downside to it at this point, and while I already have an Apple TV 4K, getting a cheaper stick for my bedroom TV would definitely be something I consider. Smart TVs are often slow and sluggish, and even my first-gen Apple TV 4K blows them out of the water. It's fair to expect a streaming stick to do the same thing.

Keep your fingers crossed

Apple could do the right thing

Although Apple made the decision to skip a streaming stick a few years back, seeing how much money is being left on the table could lead to a change. It's not that I want to side with a corporation or look like I'm rooting for one, but I would welcome an Apple streaming stick with open arms. For starters, the Apple TV ecosystem is by far the easiest way to catch up on the latest Apple TV+ shows and movies.

A streaming stick would likely not have Apple Arcade or FaceTime support due to the smaller size and weaker hardware, but that's okay. Not everybody buys a streaming box to game on. If Apple wants to target the market of people looking for the best streaming quality they can get, that's what can happen with an Apple TV stick.

Considering an announcement didn't happen this year, there's still a long wait before we even find out if Apple plans on filling this void. Apple has always shown a lot of hesitation about meeting the budget-centric consumer, and that's especially the case if you look at how long it took for the company to release a lower-end iPhone. Unfortunately, for anyone looking to get their hands on a cheaper Apple TV, the ball is firmly in Apple's court. The only thing we can do is keep our fingers crossed, and hope Apple has some information to share in the coming year.