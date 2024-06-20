Key Takeaways Apple TV+ has established itself in the market with fantastic TV shows.

Dark Matter is one of the newest and most mysterious of the Apple TV+ library.

While most of the best Apple TV+ shows are sci-fi based, there are some standouts in other genres.

When Apple first rolled out its streaming subscription service, it did so in a crowded landscape that made some wonder how it would compete with biggies like Netflix or Hulu. However, now that Apple TV+ has established itself, it's got a real foothold in the market thanks to some fantastic TV shows.

The service keeps rolling out show after show that is worth watching to the point where now it can be hard to know what exactly to spend your time on. It can be hard to keep up. But we've got you covered with the seven best shows that are currently on Apple TV+ that you need to watch as soon as possible.

1 Ted Lasso

You don't have to be a soccer fan to enjoy this

Ted Lasso Release Date August 14, 2020 Starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham

One of the most popular shows on the streamer features an American college football coach who travels to Great Britain to take over a sad sack Premier League team in a new take on the well worn fish out of water story. What makes the show so great is how it delves into how every character is fighting with their various demons.

The best news of all when it comes to Ted Lasso is that all three seasons of the series have been released, so you can binge the entire series. Or if you're like me, you can binge it over and over and notice great little tidbits with each watch through.

2 Silo

Hope you're not claustrophobic

Silo Debut Date May 5, 2023 Starring Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins

Silo tells the tale of a society after the end of the world that has been living for centuries in a massive underground bunker known as the Silo. While people are allowed to go outside, those who do die almost instantly because the atmosphere has become toxic.

At least that what's the average citizen in the Silo has been told. However, as the first season goes on, a mystery unfolds that shows that things might not be exactly as the citizenry thought. The Apple TV+ show is based on a series of books and Season 2 has been officially greenlit, so you'll want to check out Season 1 to get caught up.

3 Dark Matter

A whole new meaning to being your own worst enemy

Dark Matter Debut Date May 8, 2024 Starring Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly

One of the newest additions to Apple TV+, Dark Matter stars Joe Edgerton as a family man who is brilliant, but turned his back on scientific accolades in order to become a family man. At least he did in his own reality. However in another reality, he's a scientist who turned his back on the change to marry and start a family with Jennifer Connelly, and he wants to rectify that.

One day, "Evil" Jason Dessen traveled to "Good" Jason's world in a machine he built and replaced him, putting the good version in his old world. Now family man Jason must find a way back to his family while unraveling the mystery of a non-Marvel multiverse.

4 Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Let them fight!

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Debut Date November 17, 2023 Starring Anna Sawai, Kurt Russell

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is another entry into the Godzilla and King Kong movie monster universe. This one still features the massive creatures from time to time, but focuses more on the people who are affected by them, as well as those who were among the first to discover and study them.

The first season saw Anna Sawai's character trying to unravel the mystery of her father, who went missing not long after Godzilla first attacked San Francisco. She soon realizes the mystery is much bigger than she thought. Like Silo, Monarch is getting a second season, likely right about the same time Season 1 aired, so its worth your time to make sure you binge the show ASAP.

5 The Morning Show

A different kinda of look at television

The Morning Show Debut Date November 1, 2019 Starring Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon

While most of the best shows on Apple TV+ are science fiction series of one variety or another, The Morning Show has managed to carve out a little niche while staying very far away from the subscription service's usual blueprints.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are morning show hosts of a program that's very similar to something like Good Morning America but the main stars of the show went through a bit of a "me too" moment with one of the former cohosts. The show depicts the politics behind the scenes of big time morning television and leans on very interesting performances from two veteran actors.

6 For All Mankind

A different take on the race to the moon

For All Mankind Debut Date November 1, 2019 Starring Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt

For All Mankind joins The Mornning Show as one of the original Apple TV+ shows that launched alongside the subscription service. That also makes it the longest running and the series with the most episodes, as Season 5 is set to release sometime later in 2024.

The show takes on the "what if" scenario of Russia reaching the moon first and because of this, the United States never lost interest in the space race. This is the kind of science fiction that's not going to have world ending monsters or alien space fights, but is grounded in an alternate reality that has just enough differences that it's quite gripping.

7 Severance

The Innies and the Outties

Severance Debut Date February 2, 2018 Starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower

Severance takes on completely different view of the corporate world as Adam Scott stars as Mark an employee who works at a company that has perfected a technology that bisects the human brain in a way where when the employees leave, they don't remember anything about what they did during the day. When they go back to work, they don't remember anything about the outside world. They are in fact, separate personalities called the Innies and the Outties.

However, Mark soon begins to realize there's something sinister going on with the company he works at after a work friend approaches him outside the office and things spiral out of control quickly. Season 2 of Severance is due out later in 2024, so once again, you'll want to watch Season 1 as soon as possible to be ready.