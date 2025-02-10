Summary Apple TV+'s Severance is one of the most-watched streaming series this past week, outperforming Netflix's The Night Agent.

Severance ranks second in the weekly streaming charts, with Hulu's Paradise taking the top spot.

Apple TV+'s Silo and Prime Target also made the top 10 this past week.

Apple has been making a significant advertising push for its streaming service this year, Apple TV+ , and it seems to be paying off.

According to JustWatch and Reelgood's weekly streaming charts, Apple TV+'s latest season of Severance is currently one of the most-watched streaming series, outperforming Netflix's The Night Agent and The Recruit (via Cult of Mac). Severance's first season premiered in 2022 to critical acclaim. After a three-year wait, its second season began airing in January on Apple TV+, with new episodes released weekly every Friday until March 21, when the season finale will air.

Severance ranks second in both JustWatch's and Reelgood's weekly streaming charts, with Hulu's Paradise in the top spot. Netflix's The Night Agent comes in third. Severance is a dystopian workplace starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and Patricia Arquette, but it's not the only Apple TV+ show that is doing well.

Apple TV+ has three shows in the top 10

Severance, Silo, and Prime Target are all topping the weekly charts

Severance isn't the only Apple TV+ show in the top 10 chart. Silo, which finished its second season two weeks ago, and Prime Target, a new thriller miniseries, both claimed top spots as well. Apple is likely thrilled to see the success of its shows, as it's been making a big push for its streaming service this year, starting with hosting its first-ever free weekend for the service back in January, in a bid no doubt to boost subscribers.

Apple partnered with Roku to offer the first season of Severance for free on the Roku Channel last month, marking the show's debut outside of Apple TV+. Additionally, as part of a viral marketing campaign for its second season, the main actors surprised commuters by appearing in a pop-up office from the series at Grand Central Terminal in New York City.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about with Severance, you can check out both seasons on Apple TV+ now, with new episodes streaming every Friday until March 21. With the success of Severance, AppleTV+ is undoubtedly hoping to keep up this trend of beating Netflix at its own game.