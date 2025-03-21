Summary Severance is a must-watch show on Apple TV+

Sci-fi fans will enjoy Silo and Foundation

Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso keep viewers loyal

Severance has grabbed audiences throughout its first two seasons. It is arguably the buzziest show currently on television. With the Season 2 finale out now, and rumors that we won't have to wait long for the third season, fans' hype for the show has never been higher.

The show, led masterfully by Adam Scott and a superb cast that includes Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, Tramell Tillman, and others, is unlike almost anything on TV currently. The Apple TV+ show has been lauded for its unique concept, storylines, mysterious storytelling, and excellent direction. It's no wonder the series helped drive an estimated 2 million new people to subscribe to Apple TV+ last month,

However, now that the series has concluded its sophomore season, should you send your Apple TV+ subscription down to the testing floor while waiting for season 3? Here's what I think:

Apple TV+ is a great streamer for sci-fi fans

If this is your thing, you should keep it

Severance is absolutely a sci-fi show as, to quote Mark S., "the work is mysterious and important." Almost nobody in the show actually knows the full extent of what is going on, making it a thriller and mystery at the same time. But Severance isn't the only good sci-fi show on Apple TV+.

Silo, another futuristic TV series takes place in a giant, underground silo because the world has become too uninhabitable on the surface. It is based on a trilogy of sci-fi novels, and follows a population that is living under strict regulations that they believe are meant to protect them. It has a great cast featuring Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, David Oyelowo, and more. Foundation is another must-see for sci-fi fans, with its far-off look at life on different planets under a galactic empire. Other shows like Dark Matter, Invasion, For All Mankind, See, and more prove that Apple TV+ is a great place for sci-fi TV fans.

Unfortunately, Apple TV+'s original movies are lacking

It has produced some real duds